Players who transferred to UConn for 2023-24 college basketball season

The 2022-23 season was when Connecticut Huskies basketball got back into the limelight. The Huskies were a No. 4 seed in the NCAA tournament and absolutely steamrolled everyone over the two-week stretch to win the program’s fifth championship since 1999. The Huskies were the fifth team to win all six of their games by double digits. Sixth-year coach Dan Hurley looks like he could be the next great coach in college basketball and the future of the program under his leadership looks very strong.

With that being said it’s no surprise that the Huskies drew a lot of interest on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal. Hurley, however, was selective with how he worked the portal and came away with fifth-year guard Cam Spencer.

UConn basketball: Transfer players for 2023-24 season

Cam Spencer, Guard

Spencer started at Loyola-Maryland and spent last season with Rutgers, where he averaged 13.2 points per game and shot over 43 percent from three-point range. UConn was clearly looking for an experienced shooter in the portal and the 6-foot-4 Spencer will fit that role perfectly.