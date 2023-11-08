Players who transferred to Kansas for 2023-24 college basketball season

The Kansas Jayhawks enter the 2023-24 season as one of the most interesting teams of the year. The Jayhawks fell short in the 2023 postseason, losing in the Big 12 Championship game and in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. With a new lifetime contract for Bill Self and a projected No. 1 seed on the horizon, this team will have all eyes on them in the months to come. Here are their key transfer portal pickups from the offseason.

Kansas basketball: Transfer players for 2023-24 season

Hunter Dickinson, C

Dickinson’s name was synonymous with Michigan basketball’s success over the last few years. The Jayhawks’ addition of the veteran big man could very well put them over the top this season. In 2022-23, Dickinson averaged 18.5 points, 9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 56% on field goals.

Nicolas Timberlake, G

Timberlake spent the first five years of his college career with Towson, and Kansas brought him in essentially as a three-point shooting specialist. He shot 41.6% from the three-point line last season and will be an automatic threat from the perimeter whenever he is on the court.

Parker Braun, F

The Jayhawks brought Braun in as a backup forward. He has played at Mizzou and Santa Clara in his college career, and is the elder brother of Christian Braun, a starter on the 2022 Final Four Kansas team.