Players who transferred to Duke for 2023-24 college basketball season

This is a new Duke basketball program. Gone are the days of the one-and-done freshman. Second-year head coach Jon Scheyer is giving this team a new identity. He retained several of his starters from last season’s ACC championship-winning team, including Jeremy Roach, Tyrese Proctor, and ACC rookie of the year Kyle Filipowski. He also lost no — count ‘em, zero — players to the transfer portal in the offseason.

Duke was dropped in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. They had something of a slow start last season, but were clicking very smoothly by the new year. This could be a dangerous team of returning talent.

Duke basketball: Transfer players for 2023-24 season

Neal Begovich, F

Begovich spent four years at Stanford before traversing the country to head to Duke. Begovich is the Blue Devils’ only transfer portal pickup this offseason — likely due to their roster retention — and he is unlikely to make much of an impact. He didn’t see a lot of playing time in his senior year with the Cardinal, averaging 3.5 minutes per game over just eight games played.