Exclusive Access details revealed for Air Jordan 1 Royal Reimagined

The “reimagined” series of legendary Jordan Brand retros rolls on with the next model to get the treatment being the Air Jordan 1 in the Black and Royal colorway, dubbed the Royal Reimagined.

Similar to the Air Jordan 1 Lost and Found and Air Jordan 3 White Cement Reimagined releases, Jordan Brand will provide Exclusive Access to specific users — those who took an L on both the aforementioned Air Jordan 3 White Cement Reimagined and the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Patent Breds. Now, just because you meet the requirements for Exclusive Access does not mean you will be granted Exclusive Access. Users who qualify and are selected will have their Exclusive Access moment on October 19, with the wider release set to go down on November 4.

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Royal” Reimagined

Launch Details for Exclusive Access pic.twitter.com/93YFFLAZ76 — Nice Drops (@nicedrops) October 17, 2023

The Air Jordan 1 Lost and Found release last November was more or less a disaster, with some not even able to enter the main draw due to Nike’s servers being overwhelmed by the number of users trying to enter. The Air Jordan 3 White Cement Reimagined drop went more smoothly, but there were still plenty of sneakerheads who took the L. Hopefully there will be plenty of pairs of the Royal Reimagined produced to satisfy demand.

The SNKRS app notes that the Air Jordan 1 Royal Reimagined “pairs premium Royal Blue suede with rich Black leather. Classic Nike Air branding on the tongue and insole is complemented by the Wings logo on the padded, high-cut collar.” This is a change of pace, as previous editions of the black and royal Air Jordan 1s had been mostly leather builds.

Best of luck to all who are going for this shoe, either with Exclusive Access on October 19 or as part of the main drop on November 4.

Air Jordan 1 Royal Reimagined Release Details Sneaker Release Date Retail Price Sneaker Release Date Retail Price Air Jordan 1 Royal Reimagined (EXCLUSIVE ACCESS) Oct. 19 $180 Air Jordan 1 Royal Reimagined Nov. 4 $180

