Zay Flowers start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Baltimore Ravens (3-1) will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-2) in Week 5 action on Sunday afternoon. They’re coming off a big 28-3 win over the Browns in Week 4 while rookie Zay Flowers saw a dip in targets from the previous week. Let’s take a look at Flowers’ fantasy outlook ahead of Week 5.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WR Zay Flowers

Flowers caught three of his four targets for 56 yards, averaging an impressive 18.7 yards per reception on the day. While he was efficient in his limited involvement, he only brought in eight fantasy points in PPR scoring and ran the ball once for a loss of six yards. Many thought he would be more involved in the passing game with both Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman sidelined, but he saw a season-low with just four targets from Lamar Jackson.

Start or sit in Week 5 PPR leagues?

Sit. This is the first game of the season that saw Flowers bring in single-digit fantasy points in PPR leagues, though his top output so far came in Week 1 with 17.7 points. He hasn’t found the end zone yet and comes heavily dependent on target volume in PPR leagues. In most leagues, he shouldn’t be in your starting lineup, but he could definitely come in handy in deeper leagues as he’s projected to be just outside the top 20 receivers this week.

Start or sit in Week 5 standard leagues?

Sit. As mentioned above, Flowers’ fantasy output is very dependent on those receptions. His ceiling drops drastically in standard leagues, as his Week 1 output only ended up with 8.7 points. He’s not worth a spot in your starting lineup until he starts finding the end zone consistently.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Zay Flowers

Flowers comes in at WR21 on the FantasyPros Week 5 wide receiver rankings, which isn’t terrible especially if you’re looking at PPR leagues. Other players in the same tier I’d start ahead of him would be DJ Moore, Nico Collins, or Michael Pittman Jr.