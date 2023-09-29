 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Biggest comebacks in Ryder Cup history

The Americans have dug themselves a huge hole in Italy. Can they make the comeback over the weekend to retain the trophy?

By Collin Sherwin

Jon Rahm of Spain and The European Team is embraced by his partner Nicolai Hojgaard after he had holed a long eagle putt on the 18th hole to tie their match against Brooks Koepka and Scottie Scheffler of The United States Team during the Friday afternoon four-ball matches of the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club on September 29, 2023 in Rome, Italy. Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images

The United States got simply blitzed on the first day of the 2023 Ryder Cup, as Europe leads 6.5-1.5 after the United States was swept in the morning foursomes, and blew three leads on the back nine in the afternoon fourball sessions that all turned into ties.

Is there any chance the Americans can recover and still retain the biggest trophy in international golf? History says they might.

1999 Ryder Cup at Brookline

The United States was down 10-6 entering the Sunday Singles, with Ben Crenshaw as their captain. One of the true gentlemen of the game of golf, Crenshaw’s legendary competitive fire burned brightly heading into the final day.

His press conference from The Country Club on September 25th, 1999, and subsequent speech to the team afterwards, is one of the great moments in golf history.

One of the great moments in American golf history took place in certifiably awful shirts designed by Crenshaw. And when you hear Justin Leonard on the NBC broadcast this weekend, realize he knows of whence he speaks: Because his putt on No. 17 to close out Jose Maria Olazabal remains the greatest stroke in Ryder Cup history.

2012: The Miracle at Medinah

Turnabout is fair play in sports, and 13 years later it was the Europeans down 10-6 at Medinah Country Club outside Chicago entering the last day.

The Americans led 5-3 after Day 1, and 10-6 after Day 2. But Luke Donald beat Bubba Watson 2&1 to start the day, and it went downhill from there. Tiger Woods was sent out by captain Davis Love III as the closer, but his halved match with Francesco Molinari didn’t even matter, as the Europeans surged back 14.5-13.5 to retain the Cup.

One of the three USA winners on that day? 2023 Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson, who beat Graeme McDowell 2&1 in the losing effort.

