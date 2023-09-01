When are USC and UCLA moving to the Big Ten?

With all the conference realignment news bombarding college football media this offseason, you may be wondering why the Trojans aren’t headed to East Lansing to play in the snow this November.

The USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins aren’t headed to the Big Ten quite yet — they have one year left in the Pac-12, playing their regular west coast schedule, before they join the Midwest-based conference in 2024. The Pac-12 may only have one year left as a conference, as well, now that the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies have announced their intention to join the Pac-12 as well.

USC, UCLA, Oregon, and Washington will all become Big Ten members beginning in the 2024 football season. August 2, 2024 is the official date that the schools will join the conference, and they will all join as full members, meaning that it isn’t just football affected by this 2024 start date. Other fall sports, including soccer and women’s volleyball, will also start Big Ten play next August.

The Big Ten will have 18 teams with its new additions.