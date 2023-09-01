Latest SEC standings with tiebreaker rules, remaining schedule, more

The SEC returns in 2023 boasting four consecutive College Football Playoff champions. Can they go for a fifth? Check back here throughout the season for standings and tiebreaker updates.

The SEC is split into eastern and western divisions. Teams play eight conference games, six of which are conference games within their division. The teams with the best record in the east and west divisions face off in the conference championship game to end the season.

Here are the latest standings in the SEC ahead of the 2023 SEC Championship Game, scheduled to be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on December 2.

Updated September 1

SEC West

1. Alabama: 0-0 SEC, 0-0 overall

2. Arkansas: 0-0 SEC, 0-0 overall

3. Auburn: 0-0 SEC, 0-0 overall

4. LSU: 0-0 SEC, 0-0 overall

5. Ole Miss: 0-0 SEC, 0-0 overall

6. Miss. St: 0-0 SEC, 0-0 overall

7. Texas A&M: 0-0 SEC, 0-0 overall

SEC East

1. Missouri: 0-0 SEC, 1-0 overall

2. Vanderbilt: 0-0 SEC, 1-0 overall

3. Georgia: 0-0 SEC, 0-0 overall

4. Kentucky: 0-0 SEC, 0-0 overall

5. South Carolina: 0-0 SEC, 0-0 overall

6. Tennessee: 0-0 SEC, 0-0 overall

7. Florida: 0-0 SEC, 0-1 overall

Tiebreaker scenarios

In the event two teams are tied for a division title, the following procedure will be used in the following order:

A. Head-to-head competition between the two tied teams;

B. Records of the tied teams within the division;

C. Head-to-head competition against the team within the division with the best overall (divisional and non-divisional) Conference record, and proceeding through the division (multiple ties within the division will be broken from first to last and a tie for first place will be broken before a tie for fourth place);

D. Overall record against non-divisional teams;

E. Combined record against all common non-divisional teams;

F. Record against the common non-divisional team with the best overall Conference record (divisional or non-divisional) and proceeding through other common non-divisional teams based on their order of finish within their division;

G. Best cumulative Conference winning percentage of non-divisional opponents; and

H. Coin flip of the tied teams.

Tiebreaker rules, three teams tied

If three teams (or more) are tied for a division title, the following procedure will be used in the following order: (Note: If one of the procedures results in one team being eliminated and two remaining, the two-team tiebreaker procedure as stated in No. 1 above will be used):

A. Combined head to head record among the tied teams;

B. Record of the tied teams within the division;

C. Head to head competition against the team within the division with the best overall Conference record (divisional and non divisional) and proceeding through the division (multiple ties within the division will be broken from first to last and a tie for first place will be broken before a tie for fourth place);

D. Overall Conference record against non divisional teams;

E. Combined record against all common non divisional teams;

F. Record against the common non divisional team with the best overall Conference record (divisional and non divisional) and proceeding through other common non divisional teams based on their order of finish within their division; and

G. Best cumulative Conference winning percentage of non-divisional opponents (Note: If two teams’ non-divisional opponents have the same cumulative record, then the two-team tiebreaker procedures apply. If four teams are tied, and three teams’ non-divisional opponents have the same cumulative record, the three-team tiebreaker procedures will be used beginning with 2.A.);

H. Coin flip of the tied teams with the team with the odd result being the representative (Example: If there are two teams with tails and one team with heads, the team with heads is the representative).