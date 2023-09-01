Latest ACC standings with tiebreaker rules, remaining schedule, more

Conference realignment has touched every corner of college football and for the ACC, the 2023 season could be the final year of stability before drastic changes of its membership composition are made. The two resident powerhouse in Clemson and Florida State will both try to add another conference title to their trophy case while the chaotic middle class of the league could make for an interesting race down the stretch.

What’s notable for this year is that the ACC has abandoned divisions, retiring the Atlantic and Coastal divisions that had existed since 2005. Each team in the league will play an eight-game conference schedule and the two teams that finish with the highest winning percentage in conference play will face each other in the conference championship game

Here are the latest standings in the ACC ahead of the 2023 ACC Championship Game, scheduled to be held at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC, on Saturday, December 2.

Updated September 1

ACC Standings

1. NC State: 0-0 ACC, 1-0 overall

2. Wake Forest: 0-0 ACC, 1-0 overall

3. Boston College: 0-0 ACC, 0-0 overall

4. Clemson: 0-0 ACC, 0-0 overall

5. Duke: 0-0 ACC, 0-0 overall

6. Florida State: 0-0 ACC, 0-0 overall

7. Georgia Tech: 0-0 ACC, 0-0 overall

8. Louisville: 0-0 ACC, 0-0 overall

9. Miami: 0-0 ACC, 0-0 overall

10. North Carolina: 0-0 ACC, 0-0 overall

11. Pitt: 0-0 ACC, 0-0 overall

12. Syracuse: 0-0 ACC, 0-0 overall

13. Virginia: 0-0 ACC, 0-0 overall

14. Virginia Tech: 0-0 ACC, 0-0 overall

Two teams tied

Head-to-head competition between the two tied teams. Win-percentage versus all common opponents. Win-percentage versus common opponents based upon their order of finish (overall conference win-percentage, with ties broken) and proceeding through other common opponents based upon their order of finish. Combined win-percentage of conference opponents. The tied team with the higher ranking by the Team Rating Score metric provided by SportSource Analytics following the conclusion of regular season games. The representative shall be chosen by a draw as administered by the Commissioner or Commissioner’s designee.

Three (or more) team-Ties

Three team (or more) tiebreaker procedure will first be used to identify one Championship Game representative. Once that team is determined, the tiebreaker procedures restart for the remaining tied teams.

Combined head-to-head win-percentage among the tied teams if all tied teams are common opponents. If all the tied teams are not common opponents, the tied team that defeated each of the other tied teams. Win-percentage versus all common opponents. Win-percentage versus common opponents based upon their order of finish (overall conference win-percentage, with ties broken) and proceeding through other common opponents based upon their order of finish. Combined win-percentage of conference opponents. The tied team with the highest ranking by the Team Rating Score metric provided by SportSource Analytics following the conclusion of regular season games. The representative shall be chosen by a draw as administered by the Commissioner or Commissioner’s designee.

*Note: Conference games against otherwise post-season ineligible teams will always be counted in the league standings and in application of the tie-breaker policies.