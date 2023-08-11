Who is competing in the NASCAR Truck Series playoffs?

The 2023 NASCAR Truck Series kicks off its playoffs on Friday, August 11 when the green flag drops at Indianapolis Raceway Park. The drivers will be racing in the TSport 200 starting at 9 p.m. ET on FS1.

The playoffs feature seven races between August 11 and November 3. Ten drivers earned a spot in the playoffs and those ten will compete for playoff points while the rest of the Truck Series drivers will be competing for weekly prize money. The playoff field will cut from ten drivers to eight drivers after the first three races. The eight drivers will cut down to the final four after three more races. The winner will be determined at the season-ending Craftsman 150 in Phoenix.

This year’s playoff field includes the following ten drivers:

Corey Heim Zane Smith Carson Hocevar Christian Eckes Grant Enfinger Ty Majeski Ben Rhodes Nicholas Sanchez Matt DiBenedetto Matt Crafton

A year ago, Zane Smith claimed the postseason title with a win in Phoenix, and two second-place and one third-place finish in the playoffs. Ben Rhodes won the title the year prior. Matt Crafton has claimed three titles, winning in 2019, 2014, and 2013.

Corey Heim heads into this year’s playoffs as the points leader with 30 playoff points earned during the regular season. He won two races and had seven top-ten finishes. Carson Hocevar led the series with three regular season wins, while Zane Smith, Christian Eckes, and Grant Enfinger each had two wins.

The winners of each race advances to the next round of the playoffs. The remaining participants are determined by playoff points earned in each race. Playoff points are earned with stage victories.