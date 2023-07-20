How to watch Nigeria vs. Canada in 2023 World Cup group stage

The 2023 Women’s World Cup begins on Thursday, July 20, and Group B gets things off to a quick start as Nigeria takes on Canada. The rest of the group is filled out by Australia and Ireland. Canada are the favorites to win, installed at -255 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Nigeria is set at +800, with a draw coming in at +340.

Nigeria enters as the lowest-ranked team in their group in FIFA rankings, but they’ve held off Canada before — when the two teams met in 2022, the match ended in a 2-2 draw. Canada should enter the tournament confident after winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics, but the country has not enjoyed the same success at past World Cups. The Canadian team was on a roll at the end of 2022, but suffered some losses that may raise concern at the beginning of 2023. Nigeria, on the other hand, enters on a three-game winning streak.

Here’s how you can tune into Nigeria vs. Canada in Group B.

Nigeria vs. Canada

Date: Thursday, July 20

Start time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.