How to stream ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’: When will Marvel movie release on Disney Plus?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was the third and final installment in James Gunn’s imagining of the comics in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The MCU continues to churn out movies and TV series in 2023. Most of you Marvel fans have probably been tuning into Secret Invasion, which is streaming on Disney Plus right now.

The previous movie that was released in theaters and on Disney Plus was Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. That went to digital streaming for purchase before going to Disney Plus. We could see a similar strategy with Guardians 3. Here we’ll go over streaming options and when you expect Vol. 3 on Disney Plus.

When is Guardians of the Galaxy 3 releasing on Disney+?

There is no current release date for Guardians 3. It is, however, available to buy on digital on Amazon Prime for $19.99. We saw a similar pattern with Ant-Man 3. Quantumania was then released on Disney Plus streaming on May 17. That movie was released in theaters in the United States on Feb. 17. So exactly three months before coming out on Disney Plus. If that were the case for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, it would mean we see the movie on Disney Plus on August 5. So the release date for subscribers of the streaming service wouldn’t be too far away.