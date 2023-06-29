Action Bronson x New Balance 990v6 “Lapis Lazuli”: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

Action Bronson’s much-anticipated second collab colorway on New Balance’s 990v6 is set to drop on Friday, June 30 for a retail price of $220.

I previously wrote about Action Bronson’s original 990v6 colorway back in March, and like the OG colorway, the Queens-born multihyphenate has been teasing this new pair for a while now. He even took to his Instagram to give his fans a peek at what the shoes will look like once they’ve seen significant wear.

As seen above, the star says lapis lazuli, which the shoe is named for, is associated with a variety of traits. Meanwhile, New Balance on its website notes that this “colorway lives up to its precious mineral namesake.” Like the first colorway, the “Lapis Lazuli” features an upper made of suede, leather and mesh. This time the colors are a little more subdued, featuring a couple of different blues, including navy and teal, as well as hits of purple on the back. That makes this colorway, perhaps, a little bit more wearable than the bright-hued original. Naturally, since it is a collab with Action Bronson, the shoe features Baklava branding on the tongue and the midsole. The shoe is also the latest to join in the trend of aged/off-white/yellow midsoles, which also has hits of blue once again, while the laces are reminiscent of something you would find on a boot. The model once again features New Balance’s FuelCell cushioning system, as well as ABSORB and ENCAP technology as well. And New Balance points out that as part of the MADE IN THE USA line, the shoe features a domestic value of at least 70%.

All in all, New Balance describes the shoe as “high elegance, thoughtful, harmonious. It’s like the Japanese practice of placing flowers, twigs and everything in its own nature around it in a very gorgeous and artistic way. Just pleasing to the eye.”

The shoe already had a release last week on Action Bronson’s website and is currently selling for an average sale price of $439 on StockX from a total of 210 sales, which is good for a price premium of 63%. The original Baklava colorway currently has an average sale price of $378 on StockX on 1,230 sales, which represents a 119% price premium. Best of luck to all who are going to look to pick up a pair!

