Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo suffers non-contact calf injury Tuesday vs. Celtics

Update: Antetokounmpo will undergo a MRI for his calf strain, and he was walking out of the arena with a noticeable limp. However, the fact that he’s not in a walking boot and isn’t needing any assistance from training staff is a great sign regarding his long-term outlook.

Giannis exiting the arena Tuesday with a pronounced limppic.twitter.com/DgXxWPCEBM — Underdog NBA (@Underdog__NBA) April 10, 2024

Update: It’s officially a calf injury for Antetokounmpo, and naturally that leads people to believe he could’ve injured his Achilles tendon. It’s unlikely the Bucks will release any information Tuesday regarding his status but hopefully he’s just had a minor calf strain and nothing more.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has a left calf strain, team says. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 10, 2024

Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had to be helped to the locker room after suffering a non-contact leg injury Tuesday against the Boston Celtics. Antetokounmpo was running up the floor and grabbed the back of his leg suddenly. It’s hard to tell whether he was having a knee or calf issue, but hopefully this isn’t a serious setback. He had 15 points, seven assists and eight rebounds at the time of his exit.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is in the Bucks locker room after suffering a non-contact injury to his calf. pic.twitter.com/y3gNztpizW — Playmaker (@playmaker) April 10, 2024

The Bucks have a double-digit lead on the Celtics at the start of the fourth quarter, so it’s possible they’ll be able to hold Antetokounmpo out and still win this game. Non-contact injuries are unpredictable, so there likely won’t be any information until the following day if Antetokounmpo does not return.

If the Greek Freak is sidelined for a long time, look for Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton to be the primary scorers for Milwaukee. Players like Bobby Portis and Malik Beasley will also have to step up offensively for the Bucks to make up Antetokounmpo’s scoring. Brook Lopez and Portis will likely be the starting frontcourt combination in this situation. The Bucks have clinched a playoff spot so there’s no possibility of having to play in the play-in tournament, which would give Antetokounmpo some extra time off if he needs it.