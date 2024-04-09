Report: Indiana State viral sensation Robbie Avila to enter transfer portal

Indiana State forward Robbie Avila is entering the transfer portal, per Rick Semmler. Avila played in 37 games this season and averaged 17.4 points per game. The 6 ft. 10, 240-pound center stole the hearts of social media with his three-point jump shot. The rec-specs donning sophomore was affectionately nicknamed “Cream Abdul-Jabbar” and “Larry Blurred” by fans.

Many were disappointed that Indiana State wasn’t selected for the 2024 NCAA Tournament because they wanted to see Avila against tougher competition. He shouldn’t have much trouble finding a better program, with one option being at Saint Louis. The Billikens recently hired former Indiana State head coach Josh Schertz, and there was speculation that Avila could be following him.

Along with his scoring, Avila averaged 6.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He led the Sycamores in scoring, and averaged the second-most rebounds and assists per game. Avila was named to the MVC’s First Team last season. He spent two years with Indiana State, so he should have another two years of eligibility left.