NBA playoff and play-in clinching scenarios for Tuesday, April 9

There are 14 games in the NBA Tuesday as the final week of the regular season hits, setting up numerous playoff qualification scenarios across the league. While the 10 teams that will compete in the playoffs and play-in bracket in some fashion have been determined, seeds are still up for grabs. Here’s a look at the playoff and play-in scenarios for Tuesday’s games in both conferences.

Eastern Conference

The Knicks, Magic and Pacers can all clinch playoff spots Tuesday. For the Knicks to clinch a playoff spot, they’ll first need to get a win. New York will also need a Heat loss. Losses by Miami and Philadelphia plus a win by Orlando will also do, and the Knicks won’t have to win in that scenario.

The Magic clinch a playoff spot with a win and losses by any two of Miami, Philadelphia and Indiana. The Pacers can clinch a playoff spot with a win, a Heat loss, a 76ers loss and an Orlando win.

If both the Magic and Pacers win and the 76ers lose, Philadelphia is locked into the play-in tournament.

Western Conference

The Mavericks and Clippers can both clinch playoff spots Tuesday in the West. The Mavericks would get into the playoffs with a win and a loss by either the Suns or Pelicans. The Clippers will clinch a spot with a win or a New Orleans loss.

If the Warriors lose, they are locked into the play-in tournament. If the Pelicans win and either the Suns or Kings win, Golden State would still be locked into the play-in tournament regardless of their result.