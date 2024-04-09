Pick on the Total for Phillies-Cardinals on April 9

The Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals hook up in Missouri on Tuesday with St. Louis unveiling their biggest offseason signing, starting pitcher Sonny Gray.

Philadelphia Phillies (-130, 7.5) vs. St. Louis Cardinals

As a member of the Twins last season, Gray led qualifying American League starters in fielding independent with a mark of 2.83 and in fewer home runs per nine innings allowed at 0.4, posting a 2.79 ERA.

While Gray allowed three runs or fewer in 29 of his 32 starts last season, he started this season on the injured list, which could cause for both rust and smaller pitch count than normal.

Behind Gray is a bullpen that ranked 23rd in ERA in 2023, which is superior to how the Phillies bullpen has performed to begin the 2024 season, entering this series with a 5.61 ERA, ranking 24th in the league.

Zack Wheeler gets the start on the mound for the Phillies, who has allowed just three runs, one of which was earned, in his first two starts of the season, but is prone to early season struggles.

In starts made in the months of March and April, Wheeler has a lifetime 4.10 ERA, a higher ERA than in any other month for him with not exceed a 3.89 ERA in any other month.

The Phillies back Wheeler with a lineup that was eighth in runs per game overall last season and sixth in runs per game after the All-Star Break a season ago and has almost all of last season’s core back.

With Gray making his first start in 2024 after starting the season on the injured list and the struggles for the Phillies bullpen to begin the season, Tuesday’s contest in St. Louis will produce more offense than many might be anticipating.

The Play: Phillies vs. Cardinals Over 7.5 Runs

See which team DraftKings bettors are backing.

https://data.vsin.com/college-basketball/betting-splits/