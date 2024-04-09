Champions League predictions for first leg of 2023-24 quarterfinal round

The 2023-24 UEFA Champions League has moved into the quarterfinal round, which will begin Tuesday with action in the first leg. There are several heavyweight clubs in action, and there’s plenty of great narratives for soccer fans to look forward to with these contests.

We’ll go through everything you need to know about each match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and our predictions.

Champions League quarterfinal first leg picks

Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich - Tuesday, April 9, 3 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds

Arsenal: -135

Draw: +310

Bayern Munich: +360

If there was ever a time for Arsenal to play Bayern Munich in a high-stakes Champions League game at home, this is it. The Gunners are coming off some nice victories and a crucial draw against Manchester City to keep their Premier League title hopes alive. On the flip side, Bayern Munich have lost their last two matches and are going to see their Bundesliga title run end. Bayern last lost the Bundesliga in 2011-12.

Arsenal got Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli back from injuries recently, although defender Gabriel recently had an issue against Brighton. He eventually finished that game, so he’s likely good to go for this game. Bayern will hope to get Manuel Neuer, Kingsley Coman and Leroy Sane back for this encounter but all are considered questionable.

Given the current form for both squads, I’ll have to roll with the home team in the first leg of this tie. Back the Gunners to get the job done.

Pick: Arsenal -135

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City - Tuesday, April 9, 3 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds

Real Madrid: +180

Draw: +245

Manchester City: +155

This is the fourth time these sides will meet in a Champions League knockout round since 2020. Manchester City won last year’s second leg in dominant fashion to go on to the final and win the whole thing, getting some revenge after Real Madrid took the matchup in 2022. Man City won the 2020 round of 16 tie.

Los Blancos have no day-to-day issues on the injury front but are still without Thibaut Courtois and David Alaba. Manchester City might have an issue on the back line with Nathan Ake and Kyle Walker considered doubtful. Josko Gvardiol picked up an injury over the weekend and is also considered doubtful. However, Pep Guardiola might be getting star goalkeeper Ederson back for this contest.

Real Madrid haven’t lost a game at home all season and have learned to play without some of their key guys. This is a competition they excel in and have familiarity with Man City. I expect Guardiola’s side to push hard for goals but the home side will want to avoid going into the second leg on a deficit. I think a draw is the most likely result here.

Pick: Draw +245

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Barcelona - Wednesday, April 10, 3 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds

PSG: +100

Draw: +280

Barcelona: +265

These clubs last met in the 2020-21 Champions League knockout stage, with PSG taking home the win 5-2 on aggregate. Both clubs have changed considerably since then, with the French side losing a lot of star power while Barcelona said goodbye to legend Lionel Messi. Messi did join PSG for some time before making his move to MLS. PSG will also be saying goodbye to Kylian Mbappe after this season with the star striker set to join Real Madrid. This is potentially the last real opportunity for both sides to grab this coveted title for a while.

PSG will be without Achraf Hakimi due to a suspension, while Presnel Kimpembe remains sidelined. Barcelona are likely to be without Gavi, Pedri and Alejandro Balde while Frenkie de Jong is considered questionable.

I think PSG have the superior team on talent but Barcelona will be more fresh with a longer layoff. The French side don’t have the midfield structure to really take advantage of Barcelona’s deficiencies there, while the Catalan club should still be able to attack freely against PSG’s suspect back line. I think a draw is the result here.

Pick: Draw +280

Atletico Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund - Wednesday, April 10, 3 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds

Atletico Madrid: -130

Draw: +275

Borussia Dortmund: +370

Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund have been under the radar a bit recently, as both clubs haven’t been competitive in domestic play. Atleti are coming off a win over Villarreal to recover from a 3-0 to Barcelona, while Dortmund saw their five-match winning streak across all competitions end at the hands of Stuttgart.

The home team will be without Memphis Depay, which is a huge blow for them considering their style of play. Atletico Madrid have struggled to score goals and play a more defensive game, so losing a player like Depay hurts them that much more when attempting to go forward. Mario Hermoso is questionable for Atleti. Dortmund will welcome back Nico Schottlerbeck after he served a suspension in the last game. Donyell Malen is considered questionable.

Despite Borussia Dortmund’s recent setback and Atletico Madrid having a longer layoff, I think the German side will be able to get the win here. You can hedge a bit with a Dortmund double chance at +100 at DraftKings Sportsbook, but I do think Atleti will struggle in this particular matchup. Give me the road side in this one.

Pick: Borussia Dortmund +370