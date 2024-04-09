Is Tiger Woods playing The Masters in 2024?

The 2024 Masters comes to Augusta National Golf Club this week, and the man whose name has become synonymous with Masters success will tee off alongside the best golfers in the world.

Tiger Woods heads into the week with just two tournament starts under his belt since the 2023 Masters. He withdrew at Augusta last year after making the cut, finished all four rounds at the Hero World Challenge in December, and withdrew from the Genesis Invitational in February due to illness.

Woods has been dealing with various injury issues throughout the last several years. His near-fatal car crash in 2021 has had far-reaching consequences on his health, and issues with his feet and ankles, including plantar fasciitis and a 2023 subtalar fusion surgery, have forced Woods to the sidelines of professional golf.

Woods won at Augusta in 1997 (his first major win), 2001, 2002, 2005, and 2019 for his last major as well. It was his 15th major at Augusta back in 2019 in one of the most emotional and unbelievable moments in golf history.

All Masters winners receive a lifetime exemption to the tournament, which is how Woods is able to circle the date on his calendar each year, no matter what the rest of his weeks look like.