Top MLB team stacks on DraftKings DFS for Tuesday, April 9

The MLB has a full 15-game slate scheduled for Tuesday, April 9, weather permitting. This provides bettors and daily fantasy players alike with a multitude of options when placing bets or setting lineups. The main DFS slate at DraftKings DFS consists of 11 games that start at 7:05 p.m. ET. Here are our favorite MLB team stacks for Tuesday’s action.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Tuesday, April 9

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics

Corey Seager ($5,800)

Adolis Garcia ($5,200)

Marcus Semien ($4,900)

Wyatt Langford ($4,100)

Texas split a four-game series against the Houston Astros last weekend. They scored a combined 23 runs in the series and will look to bounce back from back-to-back losses against the Oakland Athletics. Semien and Garcia went hitless in the team’s last game but have a better matchup against Oakland Athletics starter Alex Wood. Seager had three hits on Sunday, while Langford is starting to settle into his rookie season and had two hits and an RBI.

The Rangers are the -205 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Athletics are the +170 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Angels

Randy Arozarena ($5,800)

Yandy Diaz ($5,600)

Isaac Paredes ($4,900)

Harold Ramirez ($4,100)

Tampa Bay is coming off a loss but has a better matchup against Patrick Sandoval, who has had a rough start to the season. Nobody for the Rays had more than one hit in their last game, but Ramirez added the lone run the team scored. Diaz did go hitless but should remain atop the lineup, giving him upside.

The Rays are the -122 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Angels are the +102 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies

Corbin Carroll ($5,700)

Ketel Marte ($5,300)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. ($5,100)

Christian Walker ($5,000)

I was expecting Arizona to dominate Colorado starter Kyle Freeland on Monday, but it didn’t happen. On Tuesday, the Diamondbacks will look to take advantage of Coors Field’s elevation against starter Cal Quantrill. This will be the second time that Quantrill pitches against Arizona this season. In the first, he allowed five earned runs on nine hits. Everyone in this quartet picked up a hit against him, with Gurriel and Walker adding an RBI.

The Diamondbacks are the -185 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Rockies are installed as the +154 underdogs, and the run total is set at 11.