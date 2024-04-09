 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Odds to lead after first round at 2024 Masters

We take a look at the odds to lead after the first round at Augusta National on Thursday.

By Grace McDermott
Golf: LIV Golf Miami - First Round Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The first round of the Masters tees off at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, April from Augusta National Golf Club. Scottie Scheffler enters the tournament as the favorite to win it all, installed at +450 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Rory McIlroy follows at +1000, and 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm comes in at +1100.

The same three golfers enter as the favorites to take the lead after the first 18 holes on Thursday, but the odds are significantly longer.

2024 Masters first-round leader odds

Scheffler enters at +1200 to lead the field after the first round, with McIlroy coming in at +1800, and Rahm following at +2000. It can be extremely hard to predict which golfer will come out and have a very successful first day.

There are so many factors to consider, including weather and tee time, and any one golfer can get hot over the first 18. Last year, Rahm won it all, but only shot three under on Day 1. Phil Mickelson came in swinging, though, and finished the first round in the lead at seven under.

Here are the complete odds to be the leader after one round at the 2024 Masters Tournament on Thursday, April 12.

2024 Masters Round 1 Leader

Golfer Round 1 Leader
Golfer Round 1 Leader
Scottie Scheffler +1200
Rory McIlroy +1800
Jon Rahm +2000
Xander Schauffele +2200
Jordan Spieth +2800
Hideki Matsuyama +2800
Brooks Koepka +2800
Joaquin Niemann +3000
Wyndham Clark +3500
Will Zalatoris +3500
Viktor Hovland +3500
Tony Finau +3500
Patrick Cantlay +3500
Matt Fitzpatrick +3500
Ludvig Aberg +3500
Dustin Johnson +3500
Bryson DeChambeau +3500
Tommy Fleetwood +4000
Shane Lowry +4000
Sahith Theegala +4000
Justin Thomas +4000
Collin Morikawa +4000
Cameron Young +4000
Cameron Smith +4000
Tyrrell Hatton +4500
Russell Henley +4500
Max Homa +4500
Si Woo Kim +5000
Sam Burns +5000
Patrick Reed +5000
Min Woo Lee +5000
Jason Day +5000
Corey Conners +5000
Brian Harman +5000
Adam Scott +5000
Akshay Bhatia +5500
Tiger Woods +6000
Sungjae Im +6000
Denny McCarthy +6000
Sergio Garcia +6500
Tom Kim +7000
Rickie Fowler +7000
Justin Rose +7000
Stephan Jaeger +7500
Kurt Kitayama +7500
Harris English +7500
Chris Kirk +7500
Adrian Meronk +7500
Thorbjorn Olesen +8000
Sepp Straka +8000
Phil Mickelson +8000
Nicolai Hojgaard +8000
Nick Taylor +8000
Matthieu Pavon +8000
Keegan Bradley +8000
Erik Van Rooyen +8000
Austin Eckroat +8000
Adam Hadwin +8000
Taylor Moore +9000
Ryan Fox +9000
Jake Knapp +9000
J.T. Poston +9000
Eric Cole +9000
Emiliano Grillo +9000
Cam Davis +9000
Adam Schenk +9000
Nick Dunlap +10000
Lucas Glover +10000
Gary Woodland +10000
Ryo Hisatsune +11000
Peter Malnati +11000
Luke List +11000
Lee Hodges +11000
Charl Schwartzel +11000
Bubba Watson +11000
Zach Johnson +13000
Grayson Murray +13000
Danny Willett +18000
Christo Lamprecht +20000
Camilo Villegas +20000
Stewart Hagestad +30000
Santiago De la Fuente +30000
Neal Shipley +35000
Mike Weir +35000
Fred Couples +35000
Vijay Singh +50000
Jasper Stubbs +60000
Jose Maria Olazabal +80000

More From DraftKings Network