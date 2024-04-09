Odds to lead after first round at 2024 Masters

The first round of the Masters tees off at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, April from Augusta National Golf Club. Scottie Scheffler enters the tournament as the favorite to win it all, installed at +450 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Rory McIlroy follows at +1000, and 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm comes in at +1100.

The same three golfers enter as the favorites to take the lead after the first 18 holes on Thursday, but the odds are significantly longer.

2024 Masters first-round leader odds

Scheffler enters at +1200 to lead the field after the first round, with McIlroy coming in at +1800, and Rahm following at +2000. It can be extremely hard to predict which golfer will come out and have a very successful first day.

There are so many factors to consider, including weather and tee time, and any one golfer can get hot over the first 18. Last year, Rahm won it all, but only shot three under on Day 1. Phil Mickelson came in swinging, though, and finished the first round in the lead at seven under.

Here are the complete odds to be the leader after one round at the 2024 Masters Tournament on Thursday, April 12.