Red Sox SS Trevor Story out for season: Impact on Boston the rest of 2024

The Boston Red Sox were long shots to make any noise this season in a tough AL East. On Opening Day, they had the worst odds to win the division at DraftKings Sportsbook, and part of the reason their odds dropped was a season-ending injury to starter Lucas Giolito. It only gets worse: Less than 10 games into the season, shortstop Trevor Story dislocated his shoulder and is set to miss some time.

Trevor Story injury update

April 9 Update: Story is expected now to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, per Craig Breslow.

Story dove for a ball in shallow left field and landed awkwardly. When he was tended to by trainers, he could leave the field on his own power but very noticeably didn’t move his left arm. Story was officially diagnosed with a dislocated left shoulder and was added to the 10-day injured list. If this is all the injury is, that is great news for Red Sox fans, as there was speculation that it could be a dislocation and a torn labrum. If this designation was to go ahead and get him on the IL and more tests reveal a worse injury, Story could be sidelined for a while.

Impact on Red Sox 2024 outlook

Ahead of Opening Day, Boston had +1700 odds to win the AL East at DraftKings Sportsbook. After starting the season 7-3, the odds have improved to +1100 even with Story being sidelined the rest of the year. The Red Sox have been using a combination of Pablo Reyes and David Hamilton at shortstop. Hamilton played his first game of the season on Sunday and finished 2-4 with a solo home run. Reyes has struggled in six games with a .188 average. Boston is waiting on middle infielder Vaughn Grissom to heal up from a groin strain and he could take over at either second or shortstop.