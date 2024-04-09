Kings vs. Thunder pick against the spread, over/under for Tuesday, April 9

The Sacramento Kings (45-33) will wrap up their four-game road trip against the Oklahoma City Thunder (53-25) on Tuesday. Tipoff from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City is set for 8 p.m. ET, and the game will air in local TV markets. This will be the fourth and final matchup between these teams, with Sacramento winning the first two games at home and Oklahoma City winning the third on its home court.

Besides the season-ending injuries to Kevin Huerter and Malik Monk, Sacramento’s injury report on game day is fairly light. Small forward Keegan Murray is day-to-day and questionable due to left calf soreness. OKC is in a similar position, with only small forward Gordon Hayward (lower leg) being ruled out and forward Jalen Williams (ankle) questionable on the injury report.

The Thunder are 5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. Oklahoma City has -198 moneyline odds, while Sacramento is installed as the +164 underdog. The point total is set at 227.5.

Kings vs. Thunder, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Thunder -5

Both Oklahoma City and Sacramento have fared well against the spread this season. The Thunder have covered in 54.6% of their games, while the Kings have covered in 52%. Sacramento is the third-best team ATS on the road, covering in 61.5% of away games. Oklahoma City is the third-best team at home, though, and has covered in 62.2% of its home games.

The spread could adjust a bit depending on whether the Kings have Murray, but I think the Thunder cover in this one.

Over/Under: Under 227.5

OKC leads the NBA with 57.3% of its games hitting the over. 52.3% of Sacramento’s games have hit the under. The three matchups between these teams have finished with point totals of 203, 251 and 240. The Kings have scored fewer than 110 points in four straight games, while the Thunder have scored at least 112 in six of their last eight games. I’d be more confident in the under if Murray misses the game, but still think it hits.