NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Tuesday, April 9

11 of the 14 games on Tuesday’s NBA schedule are part of the main DraftKings DFS slate, meaning managers have plenty of choices when it comes to finding bargain additions to round out lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Obi Toppin, Pacers, $4,300

Indiana’s power forward has been dropping some big fantasy numbers of late, averaging 28.3 fantasy points per game over the last four games. He’s gone over 30 fantasy points in two of those contests and has a great matchup tonight when the Pacers take on the Raptors. Toronto ranks 25th in fantasy points allowed to opposing power forwards so as long as Toppin gets enough playing time, he’ll deliver a strong stat line at a bargain price point Tuesday.

Lu Dort, Thunder, $4,500

Dort has been a model of consistency this season in terms of fantasy production. He’s rarely going to explode but also doesn’t have many clunkers. The Thunder small forward is averaging 27.3 fantasy points per game over the last four games and is entrenched as a starter. Even though the Kings have done well limiting opposing small forwards when it comes to fantasy points, Dort has been reliable enough to roster at this price point.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Nuggets, $4,500

Caldwell-Pope is listed as probable, so it’s safe to assume he’ll suit up for Tuesday’s game against the Jazz. The Nuggets shooting guard has been on fire lately, hitting 31+ fantasy points in three of his last four games. He gets a great matchup tonight with Utah ranking last in fantasy points allowed to opposing shooting guards. Be sure to monitor the injury report in case things trend in the wrong direction for KCP, but he’s a great addition to any lineup tonight as long as he plays.