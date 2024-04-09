Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Tuesday’s games

The NBA is back in action Tuesday after a day off Monday with 14 games on the schedule, anchored by a doubleheader on TNT. Even though the 10 playoff and play-in teams have been set in both conferences, there’s still plenty to be decided when it comes to seeding. That means there are still plenty of intriguing matchups for bettors to look at when it comes to locking in player props. Here’s a few of our favorite plays for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Luka Doncic triple-double vs. Hornets (+155)

There’s some risk this turns into a blowout but Doncic should fill up the stat sheet once again Tuesday. The Hornets are one of the worst defensive teams in the league, ranking 21st in points allowed, 27th in rebounds allowed and 27th in assists allowed per game. Doncic was a rebound shy of logging a triple-double against the Rockets and two assists short of a triple-double against the Hawks in the previous game. Look for the Mavericks guard to assert his dominance against Charlotte and get a triple-double tonight. He was one assist short of logging one in the previous game against the Hornets this season.

Jimmy Butler 25+ points vs. Hawks (+130)

Butler’s points line is actually 22.5, but I think this alternate offering provides more value. The Heat star went for 25 in his lone appearance against the Hawks this season, as he sat out the other two games. Miami is just 1.5 games back of the final automatic playoff spot, and this is where Butler tends to turn up the aggressiveness. He scored 27 points in his last game, a sign he could be starting to find his rhythm offensively. The Hawks are 28th in points allowed per game, so the matchup is favorable.

Rudy Gobert 15+ rebounds vs. Wizards (+105)

The Wizards are last in the league in rebounds allowed per game, setting up the Timberwolves big man for a massive outing on the glass Tuesday. Karl-Anthony Towns remains sidelined, which means Gobert will be the primary center for Minnesota. The big man went for 16 rebounds in his last game, and has reached this mark twice in his last three contests. He snagged 16 rebounds in the previous matchup against Washington and should be able to replicate that effort tonight.

Michael Porter Jr. 4+ 3-pointers vs. Jazz (+160)

The Nuggets forward is officially considered probable for this contest, so be sure to check the final injury report before locking in this prop. Porter Jr. hit four triples in the team’s last game against the Hawks and is shooting 41.5% from deep over the last 10 games. The Jazz are the worst team in the league defending the perimeter, which sets up Porter Jr. well to hit this mark. There’s a possibility this turns into a blowout and Porter Jr. gets some rest, which would mean he doesn’t have the volume to hit on this prop. That’s the biggest risk with this particular play.

Stephen Curry over 5.5 assists vs. Lakers (+124)

Curry went over this mark in two of the three matchups against Los Angeles this season. The Warriors star point guard should be back after a day off Sunday, and he’s averaging 5.7 assists per game over his last 10 contests. The Lakers rank 26th in assists allowed per game, and they might focus more on Curry to make other players beat them offensively. That sets up the Golden State guard well on this prop.