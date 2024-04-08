Opening odds to win the 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship

The 2023-24 college basketball season is officially in the history books as the Connecticut Huskies toppled the Purdue Boilermakers on Monday to win their second straight national championship. Now we begin the slow crawl towards the 2024-25 season, where there will be significant changes across the sport.

Next season will be the year where the radical conference realignment moves that have been green lit recently will finally go into effect. Oklahoma and Texas will officially join the SEC while several west coast programs will be scattered across the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, and WCC as a result of the Pac-12’s implosion. The DNA of all of these leagues will be altered with these dramatic changes and that should make for an intriguing march to the Final Four in San Antonio next April.

Duke opens as the odds favorite to cut down the nets at the Alamodome one year from now and that mostly has to do with the arrival of No. 1 Class of 2024 prospect Cooper Flagg. The 6’9” prospect from Newport, Maine has already been touted as a generational talent, and he’s well on his way to being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. They have another five-star prospect in 7’1” center Khaman Malauch also coming in, so expectations in Durham will be higher than normal.

UConn, Kansas, and North Carolina are right behind Duke as top contenders, which is to be expected for these perennial blue bloods. The Huskies will try to become the first program since John Wooden’s UCLA to three-peat and we’ll see what they’ll be able to out on the court after the inevitable attrition from this year’s title team. The Jayhawks will look for better results after a disappointing campaign this season while Hubert Davis will be gunning for his second Final Four appearance.

Here are the opening odds to win the 2025 Final Four from DraftKings Sportsbook.