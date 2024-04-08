 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Opening odds to win the 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship

With the 2024 national championship game now in the history books, we take a look at the opening national title odds for 2025.

By Nick Simon
NCAA Basketball: North Carolina at Duke Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023-24 college basketball season is officially in the history books as the Connecticut Huskies toppled the Purdue Boilermakers on Monday to win their second straight national championship. Now we begin the slow crawl towards the 2024-25 season, where there will be significant changes across the sport.

Next season will be the year where the radical conference realignment moves that have been green lit recently will finally go into effect. Oklahoma and Texas will officially join the SEC while several west coast programs will be scattered across the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, and WCC as a result of the Pac-12’s implosion. The DNA of all of these leagues will be altered with these dramatic changes and that should make for an intriguing march to the Final Four in San Antonio next April.

Duke opens as the odds favorite to cut down the nets at the Alamodome one year from now and that mostly has to do with the arrival of No. 1 Class of 2024 prospect Cooper Flagg. The 6’9” prospect from Newport, Maine has already been touted as a generational talent, and he’s well on his way to being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. They have another five-star prospect in 7’1” center Khaman Malauch also coming in, so expectations in Durham will be higher than normal.

UConn, Kansas, and North Carolina are right behind Duke as top contenders, which is to be expected for these perennial blue bloods. The Huskies will try to become the first program since John Wooden’s UCLA to three-peat and we’ll see what they’ll be able to out on the court after the inevitable attrition from this year’s title team. The Jayhawks will look for better results after a disappointing campaign this season while Hubert Davis will be gunning for his second Final Four appearance.

Here are the opening odds to win the 2025 Final Four from DraftKings Sportsbook.

2025 NCAA Basketball Championship Odds

Team Odds
Duke +1000
North Carolina +1400
Kansas +1400
UConn +1400
Houston +1600
Arizona +1600
Alabama +1600
Baylor +1800
Kentucky +2000
Iowa State +2200
Gonzaga +2500
Auburn +2500
Purdue +2800
Arkansas +3000
Michigan State +4000
Illinois +4000
Texas +4000
Tennessee +4000
Miami FL +5000
Marquette +5000
Creighton +5000
Saint Marys +6000
Saint Johns +6000
Ohio State +6000
Florida +6000
BYU +6000
UCLA +6000
Michigan +7000
Maryland +7000
Wisconsin +7000
Villanova +7000
San Diego State +8000
USC +8000
Texas Tech +8000
Missouri +9000
Mississippi State +9000
Memphis +9000
Texas A&M +9000
Oregon +10000
LSU +10000
Kansas State +10000
Clemson +10000
Xavier +10000
Providence +12000
Oklahoma +12000
Louisville +12000
Indiana +12000
Georgia +12000
West Virginia +12000
Washington +12000
Wake Forest +12000
Virginia +12000
TCU +12000
Syracuse +12000
Pittsburgh +15000
Penn State +15000
Ole Miss +15000
Notre Dame +15000
North Carolina State +15000
Nebraska +15000
Iowa +15000
Georgia Tech +15000
Cincinnati +15000
South Carolina +15000
Northwestern +20000
New Mexico +20000
Nevada +20000
Florida State +20000
Dayton +20000
Colorado +20000
Butler +20000
Boise State +20000
Virginia Tech +20000
Utah +20000
SMU +30000
Oklahoma State +30000
Minnesota +30000
Georgetown +30000
UCF +30000
Indiana State +40000
Florida Atlantic +40000
Colorado State +40000
Arizona State +40000
Washington State +40000
Vanderbilt +40000
Utah State +40000
Stanford +40000
Oregon State +50000
Grand Canyon +50000
DePaul +50000
California +50000
Boston College +50000
VCU +50000
UNLV +50000

