What Reignmakers players need to know about Reignmakers Primary Credits

April 2024 marks the introduction of Reignmakers Primary Credits. This is a new currency that’s only usable on Reignmakers.

How to utilize Reignmakers Primary Credits

Reignmakers Primary Credits went live on April 4, 2024, and players can use them to purchase Reignmakers packs, tokens and passes through drops and auctions. Players will not be able to buy cards off the secondary listings market, make offers, or enter paid Reignmakers contests using Reignmakers Primary Credits.

Players are able to see their balance of Reignmakers Primary Credits when purchasing drops and bidding on auctions by clicking on the information icon in the upper right. The balance shown in the Reignmakers header is the player’s total balance, which includes their cash balance and their Reignmakers Primary Credits balance.

For any purchase which Reignmakers Primary Credits can be used by a player, these credits will be used before the rest of the player’s balance.

Reignmakers Primary Credits expire on a date specified when awarded to a player. The expiration date will be visible in the player’s financial hub.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!