Which players from Kentucky might follow John Calipari to Arkansas?

John Calipari announced on Monday that he would be parting ways with the Kentucky Wildcats after 15 years and heading south to join the Arkansas Razorbacks as their newest men’s basketball head coach. Calipari’s Kentucky squad fell short in the NCAA Tournament this March, losing in a major first round upset against Oakland, and putting Cal’s legacy with the Wildcats — and ability to win it all — into question. Kentucky hasn’t earned a national title since 2012, and hasn’t reached the Final Four since 2015.

While several of Kentucky’s 2023-24 starters have already declared for the NBA Draft and are projected to go in early rounds, much of the roster was on the younger side — a fact Cal himself pointed out after the tournament loss, though not in the most tactful or uplifting manner. Will any of Cal’s players follow him to Arkansas in the move?

Of his starters, three are declaring for the NBA Draft and one is out of eligibility. Guard DJ Wagner, who averaged 9.9 points per game this season, could potentially follow Calipari to Arkansas. Guard Adou Thiero and forward Justin Edwards were the first two off the bench this season at Kentucky, and may be looking to follow their coach as Kentucky steels itself for a period of rebuilding. Forward Zvonimir Ivisic grabbed 3.3 rebounds per game off the bench this season, and is another transfer target for Calipari as he packs his bags.

Kentucky also boasted the No. 2 recruiting class in the country for the upcoming year, behind only Duke. Center Jayden Quaintance is the star of the incoming class at Kentucky, and while they may not necessarily go to Arkansas with Cal, we can expect to see commits opening their names back up to other schools to continue to recruiting process. Karter Knox and Billy Richmond were both four-star recruits who committed to UK. PG Johnuel Fland was the other five-star recruit signed for the Wildcats.