Pick on the Total for Diamondbacks-Rockies on April 8

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies matched up in Arizona less than two weeks ago to begin the MLB season and begin the return trip in Colorado on Monday with the same two starting pitchers from Opening Day on the mound.

Arizona Diamondbacks (-180, 10.5) vs. Colorado Rockies

When Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland tried to tame the Diamondbacks bats on Opening Day, he gave up more runs than he recorded outs, surrendering 10 runs while recording seven outs and across both of his starts this season has allowed 17 runs while recording 17 total outs.

Backing up Freeland is a bullpen that entered the week 27th in the league with a 6.59 ERA this season after ranking last in bullpen ERA with a 5.41 ERA a season ago.

The Diamondbacks offense entered the week second in the league in scoring with nearly 6.6 runs per game and averaged eight runs per game in the four game series these teams played in March.

Zac Gallen gets the start first Arizona on Monday, who has allowed just one run across 11 innings in his first two starts of the season, but does not look the same as he did a season ago.

While Gallen’s ERA is 0.82, his fielding independent is 3.20 while registering 7.4 strikeouts and 4.1 walks per nine innings after he delivered 9.4 strikeouts and two walks per nine innings last season.

Additionally, Gallen was a different pitcher on the road than at home last season, posting a 2.47 ERA with 0.6 home runs and 1.6 walks per nine innings in home starts last season with that going to a 4.43 ERA with 1.25 home runs and 2.4 walks per nine innings.

The Rockies offense also have some of the largest home and road splits in baseball at the plate with playing at elevation in what is deemed by most analytics sites as the ballpark that helps create the most run scoring of any team’s home stadium.

In 2023, the Rockies averaged 5.25 runs per game at home with a .269 batting average while registering National League lows in both categories on the road with 3.65 runs per game and a .228 batting average.

With the way Freeland has allowed runs this season and Gallen pitching far worse away from home than at home, Monday’s series opener will feature plenty of run scoring.

The Play: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Over 10.5 Runs

