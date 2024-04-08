Which teams have clinched a spot in the 2024 NBA Playoffs?

There are no NBA games Monday, April 8, which is usually the case with the men’s NCAA national championship game taking place. This means it’s a great time to check in on how the playoff picture is shaping up with one week left in the 2023-24 regular season.

While all 20 teams for the postseason have been decided if you include the play-in tournament, not every team has clinched a playoff spot yet. Teams from seventh through 10th will participate in the play-in bracket to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds, while the top six teams in each conference qualify for the postseason automatically. Here’s a look at which teams have qualified for the 2024 NBA Playoffs as the last week of regular season games begins.

Eastern Conference

Boston Celtics

The Celtics have clinched the best record in the league, meaning they have homecourt advantage throughout the postseason. After last year’s campaign ended in Game 7 at home to the Heat, the Celtics will be hoping to get back to the NBA Finals and finish the job this year.

Milwaukee Bucks

It has been an interesting year for the Bucks, who made a big trade for Damian Lillard in the offseason and swapped head coach Adrian Griffen for Doc Rivers after 43 games. Milwaukee has struggled of late but it’s all about what this team does in the postseason to determine if the season was a success.

Western Conference

Denver Nuggets

The defending champions have secured a playoff spot as they look to become the first team since the 2018-19 Warriors to repeat. Nikola Jokic is set to receiver another MVP award as Denver looks to stave off some young cores to clinch the No. 1 seed in the West.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s rise to superstardom, the Thunder have finally arrived and are in contention for the No. 1 seed. We’ll see if this young core can hold it together down the stretch before getting some crucial rest ahead of the postseason.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards has made this team a contender as he continues to develop into a star. Karl-Anthony Towns’ injury situation hurts the Timberwolves a bit but the big man could come back for the playoffs. That makes Minnesota a tough out.