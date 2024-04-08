NBA playoff picture: Eastern Conference standings, seeds, matchups ahead of final week of regular season

With no games in the NBA Monday, April 8, it’s a good time to take a look at how the playoff picture is shaping up in the Eastern Conference. All 10 teams that will compete in the playoffs and play-in bracket have been decided, but the seeds are still to be determined. As a reminder, teams seven through 10 in the standings will be part of the play-in tournament to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds in the postseason. Here’s a look a the Eastern Conference playoff picture with one week of games left in the 2023-24 regular season.

Eastern Conference standings

Boston Celtics (62-16) - clinched No. 1 overall seed

Milwaukee Bucks (47-31), 15 GB - clinched playoff spot

Orlando Magic (46-32), 16 GB

New York Knicks (46-32), 16 GB

Cleveland Cavaliers (46-33), 16.5 GB

Indiana Pacers (45-34), 17.5 GB

Philadelphia 76ers (44-35), 18.5 GB

Miami Heat (43-35), 19 GB

Chicago Bulls (37-41), 25 GB - locked into 9-10 play-in

Atlanta Hawks (36-42), 26 GB - locked into 9-10 play-in

There’s still plenty to be sorted out in the middle of the conference, along with the seventh and eighth spots for the first play-in game. Just three games separate the Magic in third from the Heat in eighth, so a lot can change with every passing day. The Bulls and Hawks will play in the 9-10 play-in game but the home team is still to be determined since only one game separates Chicago and Atlanta. Here’s a look at the postseason matchups if the regular season was ending Monday.

Matchups if season ended April 8

First round

Celtics vs. Loser of 76ers/Heat or winner of Bulls/Hawks

Bucks vs. winner of 76ers-Heat

Magic vs. Pacers

Knicks vs. Cavaliers

Play-in tournament

76ers vs. Heat (winner becomes No. 7 seed, loser goes to second play-in game)

Bulls vs. Hawks (winner meets loser of 76ers-Heat, loser eliminated)

Loser of 76ers/Heat vs. winner of Bulls/Hawks (winner becomes No. 8 seed, loser eliminated)