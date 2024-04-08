 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA playoff picture: Eastern Conference standings, seeds, matchups ahead of final week of regular season

Here’s a look at how the playoff and play-in bracket is shaping up in the East with one week left in the season.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Sacramento Kings v Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics looks on before the game against the Sacramento Kings on April 5, 2024 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

With no games in the NBA Monday, April 8, it’s a good time to take a look at how the playoff picture is shaping up in the Eastern Conference. All 10 teams that will compete in the playoffs and play-in bracket have been decided, but the seeds are still to be determined. As a reminder, teams seven through 10 in the standings will be part of the play-in tournament to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds in the postseason. Here’s a look a the Eastern Conference playoff picture with one week of games left in the 2023-24 regular season.

Eastern Conference standings

Boston Celtics (62-16) - clinched No. 1 overall seed
Milwaukee Bucks (47-31), 15 GB - clinched playoff spot
Orlando Magic (46-32), 16 GB
New York Knicks (46-32), 16 GB
Cleveland Cavaliers (46-33), 16.5 GB
Indiana Pacers (45-34), 17.5 GB

Philadelphia 76ers (44-35), 18.5 GB
Miami Heat (43-35), 19 GB
Chicago Bulls (37-41), 25 GB - locked into 9-10 play-in
Atlanta Hawks (36-42), 26 GB - locked into 9-10 play-in

There’s still plenty to be sorted out in the middle of the conference, along with the seventh and eighth spots for the first play-in game. Just three games separate the Magic in third from the Heat in eighth, so a lot can change with every passing day. The Bulls and Hawks will play in the 9-10 play-in game but the home team is still to be determined since only one game separates Chicago and Atlanta. Here’s a look at the postseason matchups if the regular season was ending Monday.

Matchups if season ended April 8

First round

Celtics vs. Loser of 76ers/Heat or winner of Bulls/Hawks

Bucks vs. winner of 76ers-Heat

Magic vs. Pacers

Knicks vs. Cavaliers

Play-in tournament

76ers vs. Heat (winner becomes No. 7 seed, loser goes to second play-in game)

Bulls vs. Hawks (winner meets loser of 76ers-Heat, loser eliminated)

Loser of 76ers/Heat vs. winner of Bulls/Hawks (winner becomes No. 8 seed, loser eliminated)

