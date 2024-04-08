Caitlin Clark didn’t win a national title but her impact will be felt for generations

Another national title game, another heartbreaking ending for Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes. Despite the star guard going for 18 points in the first quarter to open up a 27-20 lead, the South Carolina Gamecocks stormed back to beat Iowa 87-75 to complete an undefeated season and win the program’s third national title. Clark is off to the WNBA, where she’s projected to be the No. 1 overall pick.

The talking heads across the media sphere will point to the lack of a title as a hole in Clark’s legacy as a player. Championships do matter, and they are often the difference when comparing players of a similar caliber. Clark will have to carry that burden for the rest of her career. However, her impact on women’s basketball will be felt for generations and her legacy as one of the game’s greatest players ever is already secure.

Clark is the all-time leading scorer in NCAA basketball history (both women’s and men’s), and she didn’t take more than four years to accomplish that goal. She’s got the single-season scoring record and single-season three-point record. She holds nearly every major Iowa record and became the first player to score 40+ points in three NCAA tournament games. She became the first women’s basketball player to score 1,000+ points in different seasons. And that’s only her impact on the court.

Iowa set a ratings record in its Final Four game against UConn, beating a previous mark which was set by the Hawkeyes in the previous round against LSU in a rematch of last year’s title game. The Final Four contest was also the largest audience for a basketball game on ESPN with 14.2 million viewers, although there is the additional benefit of the game being streamed on ESPN+ helping that number. The game peaked at 17 million viewers. The Iowa-LSU Elite 8 game drew 12.3 million viewers. It’s possible Sunday’s title game, even in defeat, will break these marks.

You can argue that Clark is a once in a lifetime phenomenon, but it’s a phenomenon which has pushed women’s basketball into a different realm. If those ratings numbers seem large, it’s because they are, especially when you compare them to other sports.

To put this in perspective. This game tops...



• Every World Series game last year.

• Every NBA Finals game last year.

• Every Daytona 500 since 2013.

• Every Masters final round viewership since 2013.

• All but five CFB games in 2023. https://t.co/i7e3G7DWSK — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) April 6, 2024

There are certain caveats to this but the women’s college game has become more competitive. Since UConn’s 111-game unbeaten streak was snapped by Mississippi State in 2017, five different schools have won a championship. South Carolina won all three of their titles in this stretch, including the 2017 title. Clark has further expanded the pool of talented players, which will make the women’s game even more competitive going forward. That will also help the WNBA get better ratings and media rights, fueling growth for the professional league. And if Stephen Curry inspired a generation of boys to start hoisting from the perimeter, Clark will do the same for a generation of girls.

Perhaps the biggest sign of this growth going beyond Iowa and Clark is the ratings number for the South Carolina-NC State Final Four game prior to the Hawkeyes taking on UConn. The Gamecocks and Wolfpack averaged 7.1 million viewers, which would make it the third-highest women’s semifinal game since 1992 when ratings started being tracked. And that game was a blowout. Fans are tuning into games outside of Clark’s, and that introduces them to new players and teams. That’s a sign of real growth and some staying power. And that’s why Clark’s legacy is secure even though she never won the last game of the season.