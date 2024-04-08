Top MLB team stacks on DraftKings DFS for Monday, April 8

The MLB is back in action on Monday, April 8. There are 13 games on the schedule, weather permitting. This presents plenty of options for daily fantasy players to set their lineups. The main DFS slate at DraftKings DFS consists of nine games that start at 7:07 p.m. ET. Here are our favorite team stacks for Monday’s games.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Monday, April 8

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies

Corbin Carroll ($5,700)

Ketel Marte ($5,500)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. ($5,300)

Christian Walker ($5,200)

Arizona will take on Colorado starter Kyle Freeland, who has gotten rocked to begin the season. He has allowed 17 earned runs in just 5.2 innings of work, and both of those were away from Coors Field. Marte has had Freeland’s number and is slashing .378/.462/.733 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and six RBI. Gurriel and Walker are both hitting over .300 against Freeland and this matchup should help Carroll get out of his slump at the plate.

The Diamondbacks are the -175 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Rockies are the +145 underdogs, and the run total is set at 10.5.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Minnesota Twins

Mookie Betts ($6,500)

Shohei Ohtani ($6,300)

Freddie Freeman ($6,100)

Will Smith ($4,900)

Minnesota will start Bailey Ober on Monday against a tough Dodgers lineup. Ober had an awful first start of the season against the Kansas City Royals, allowing eight earned runs in just 1.1 innings of work. The Dodgers did only score one run in their last game but should be able to bounce back. Betts, Ohtani and Freeman have a small sample size of work against Ober, but have all at least picked up a hit against him in three at-bats or less.

The Dodgers are the -135 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Twins are the +114 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5.

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets

Ronald Acuna Jr. ($6,400)

Matt Olson ($6,000)

Austin Riley ($5,400)

Ozzie Albies ($5,300)

Longtime Brave Julio Teheran will don a Mets uniform and make his first start for New York on Monday. Since leaving Atlanta in 2020, he has bounced around the league with the Los Angeles Angels, Detroit Tigers and Milwaukee Brewers. Teheran has struggled against his former team — allowing 10 earned runs over 11 innings — giving this quartet a lot of upside on Monday night.

The Braves are the -218 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Mets are the +180 underdogs, and the run total is set at 10.