UConn vs. Purdue picks: How to bet the moneyline for 2024 National Championship

The No. 1 UConn Huskies will have the chance to defend their title on Monday night as they take on the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers in the 2024 National Championship. UConn enters as a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is installed at -298 to win outright. Purdue’s moneyline comes in at +240.

We break down the best moneyline bet for Monday evening’s matchup. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:20 p.m. ET.

2024 National Championship: UConn vs. Purdue

Betting the moneyline

The UConn line may not be as appealing as Purdue in terms of payoff, but this Huskies team is the way to go here. UConn enters as the favorite after winning it all last year and breezing through the first five rounds of the NCAA Tournament. Purdue big man Zach Edey meets his match in the 7-foot-2 Donovan Clingan, and UConn’s scoring depth and range is significantly broader than Purdue’s.

The Boilermakers rely heavily on Edey — a strategy that has worked up until now — but the Huskies don’t lean on Clingan in the same way. The leading scorer for UConn has varied from game to game in this tournament, and Purdue will struggle to put together a defense that addresses all five players on the court.

Pick: UConn -298