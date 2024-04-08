UConn vs. Purdue: How to bet the point total for 2024 National Championship

The 2024 NCAA National Championship tips off on Monday evening as No. 1 UConn looks to hold onto their reign for one more year, and No. 1 Purdue goes on the hunt for the school’s first ever NCAA title. The game is scheduled for 9:20 p.m. ET, and the total is set at 145 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

2024 National Championship: UConn vs. Purdue

Betting the point total

UConn record vs. O/U: 15-15-1

Purdue record vs. O/U: 21-10

At first look, you may see these two teams’ records against the total and decide that the over is the obvious choice. However, all the data necessary to make an informed decision here does not lie in the overall season totals. Purdue is 1-4 on hitting the over in the NCAA Tournament this year, and UConn is 0-5. Despite the featured matchup of the tournament bringing two of the best offenses in the nation together here, the under is the smarter bet to make given these teams’ records thus far in the tournament.

UConn has averaged 82.2 points per game this tournament and allowed opponents to score an average of 57.2 points. Purdue has averaged 79.8 points per game this tournament and allowed opponents to score an average of 60.2 points. If Donovan Clingan and Zach Edey can effectively defend each other, the under is the way to go in this matchup.

Pick: Under 145