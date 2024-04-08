UConn vs. Purdue bets: Betting the spread for 2024 National Championship

The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers will take on the No. 1 Connecticut Huskies in the 2024 NCAA Tournament National Championship Game on Monday, April 8. This title game showdown will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, with tipoff set for 9:20 p.m. ET on TBS.

UConn enters the game as a 7-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, accompanied by a total of 145.5. The Huskies are a -298 moneyline favorite, making the Boilermakers a +240 underdog.

National Championship: UConn vs. Purdue

Betting the spread

Huskies record ATS: 27-12

Boilermakers record ATS: 21-15-2

Both teams have rolled through the tournament, but UConn’s run of dominance has been unbelievable. Nobody has been able to touch the Huskies as they have a +125 point differential for the entire tournament. The only time they faced any kind of danger was in the first half of Saturday’s Final Four tilt against Alabama and that’s only because they shot around 40% in the first half.

Even with the two-time national player of the year on the other side, I think UConn covers in the title game.

Pick: UConn -7