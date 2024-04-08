X-Factors for UConn and Purdue in 2024 National Championship

The 2024 NCAA Men’s Tournament will come to a conclusion on Monday with the No. 1 Connecticut Huskies facing the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers in the National Championship Game. This is actually a rare instance of two one-seeds facing each other in the title game as both teams did exactly what was expected of them throughout the tourney.

Purdue’s Zach Edey vs. UConn’s Donovan Clingan will be the matchup to look forward to as both big man have been the driving forces behind their team’s dominance throughout the tournament. But who are the X-Factors? The under-the-radar players that could be difference makers for their teams? Let’s take a look.

2024 National Championship: No. 1 UConn vs. No. 1 Purdue

X-Factor for Huskies: Hassan Diarra

It’s hard to identify an X-factor for UConn when all five starters have been dominant, so I’ll look to their bench with senior Hassan Diarra. He’s had multiple double-digit point games in the tournament and if this game turns into a dogfight, then any contribution that he makes down the stretch could prove to be a difference maker.

X-Factor for Boilermakers: Braden Smith

While Zach Edey has been the dominant force for this Purdue team, Braden Smith has been the one operating the controls at point guard. Whether dumping it directly into the big man or finding Fletcher Loyer and Lance Jones on the perimeter, Smith has been an excellent distributor of the ball and he’s averaged 8.8 assists per game throughout the tournament. If he can keep this up and get into double digits in points, then Purdue will have a good shot at taking this thing.