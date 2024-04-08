What led to John Calipari leaving Kentucky?

Kentucky head men’s basketball coach John Calipari is reportedly departing for SEC rival Arkansas, ending his 15-year tenure in Lexington. The move comes just a few weeks after the Wildcats’ loss to Oakland in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament, an outcome that raised several questions about his future with the blue blood program.

UK athletic director Mitch Barnhardt initially indicated that Cal would be back for a 16th season with the program next year. However, Arkansas’ sudden opening presented an opportunity for both sides to go their separate ways and start fresh. Calipari ultimatelty finished his career at Kentucky with a 410-122 record, becoming the second-winningest coach in program history behind Adolph Rupp.

But what went wrong towards the end? Why was he unable to live up to the lofty expectations of Big Blue Nation? To put it simply, his tenure had simply run its course.

Arriving to UK in 2009, Calipari immediately re-established the Cats as a national powerhouse, leading them to an Elite Eight and Final Four appearance in his first two seasons before winning the national championship in 2012. A huge part of this initial run of success was Cal fully leaning into the “one and done” aspect of modern college basketball recruiting, advertising the program as a perfect developmental ground for the NBA. As a result, he was able to reel numerous top recruits and future NBA All-Stars to Lexington. That list includes the likes of Anthony Davis, John Wall, Devin Booker, Karl-Anthony Towns, Bam Adebayo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and several others who’d go on to have successful careers at the pro level.

Kentucky made its last Final Four appearance under Cal in 2015 and while he continued to crank out really good results in the regular season, the accolades began drying up around the turn of the decade. 2018 marked the Wildcats’ last SEC Tournament title and their last regular season title came in 2020 right before all postseason play was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 2020, UK has been one-and done in the SEC Tournament three out of four years and has failed to make it past the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament. As a No. 2 seed in 2022, the Cats suffered an embarrassing first-round loss to 15-seed Saint Peters and they met a similar fate two years later in 2024 when they were bounced by 14-seed Oakland.

Calipari’s relative slide in recent years can be attributed to multiple factors. First, other SEC programs like Auburn, Alabama, and Tennessee have made serious investments in men’s basketball in the last decade and have caught up to the Wildcats on the court. Another reason is that Kentucky’s reputation as a haven for one-and-done’s has faded in recent years. Sure, the program still brings in top classes with elite prospects. But an NBA lottery-bound recruit nowadays has numerous paths to the league and doesn’t necessarily need to make a year pit-stop in Lexington anymore. So Cal can’t necessarily stack the deck and overwhelm opponents with a roster that features John Wall/Demarcus Cousins or KAT/Devin Booker on the same team anymore.

Combine this with recent clashes with Kentucky’s administration over building a new practice facility and an ensuing public beef with head football coach Mark Stoops, and you got a coaching tenure careening towards a bitter end. Expectations in Lexington are sky high and his recent failures in March only cranked up the calls for a change to be made. A $33 million buyout made it difficult for the school to outright pull the plug, but he decided to simply jump to a conference rival and take the decision out of their hands.

Ultimately, this divorce may end up being a blessing for both sides. Calipari leaves for a new challenge and will be walking into an program reportedly flush with NIL money and aspirations to reach the Final Four. Meanwhile, Kentucky will have someone new running the show and it may not be a bad thing to have a new voice calling the shots.