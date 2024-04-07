 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full field for 2024 Masters after Akshay Bhatia’s win at Valero Texas Open

We take a look at the full field of competitors for the 2024 Masters from the Augusta National Golf Club.

By DKNetworkStaff
Akshay Bhatia of the United States celebrates after playing his putt on the 18h hole during the final round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 07, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images

A Tradition Unlike Any Other is here, and one of the young starts on the PGA TOUR dramatically got himself into the field for the 2024 Masters.

Akshay Bhatia’s playoff victory at the Valero Texas Open over Denny McCarthy got him into the field for the first major of the year at the last possible moment. It was the second TOUR victory for the 22-year-old, but his first in a full-field event which comes with the most coveted invitation in golf.

Tiger Woods will also look to complete a full 72-hole competitive tournament for the first time in over a year. The six-time Masters Champion is listed as part of the field, and has said he intends to put a peg in the ground on Thursday.

Here is the complete field for the 2024 Masters Tournament, beginning Thursday, April 11 at Augusta National Golf Club.

2024 Masters field

Ludvig Åberg
Byeong Hun An
Akshay Bhatia
Keegan Bradley
Sam Burns
Patrick Cantlay
Wyndham Clark
Eric Cole
Corey Conners
Fred Couples
Cameron Davis
Jason Day
Bryson DeChambeau
Santiago de la Fuente (A)
Nick Dunlap
Austin Eckroat
Harris English
Tony Finau
Matt Fitzpatrick
Tommy Fleetwood
Rickie Fowler
Ryan Fox
Sergio Garcia
Lucas Glover
Emiliano Grillo
Adam Hadwin
Stewart Hagestad (A)
Brian Harman
Tyrrell Hatton
Russell Henley
Ryo Hisatsune
Lee Hodges
Nicolai Højgaard
Max Homa
Viktor Hovland
Sungjae Im
Stephan Jaeger
Dustin Johnson
Zach Johnson
Si Woo KimKOREA
Tom KimKOREA
Chris Kirk
Kurt Kitayama
Jake Knapp
Brooks Koepka
Christo Lamprecht (A)
Min Woo Lee
Luke List
Shane Lowry
Peter Malnati
Hideki Matsuyama
Denny McCarthy
Rory McIlroy
Adrian Meronk
Phil Mickelson
Taylor Moore
Collin Morikawa
Grayson Murray
Joaquín Niemann
José María Olazábal
Thorbjørn Olesen
Matthieu Pavon
J.T. Poston
Jon Rahm
Patrick Reed
Justin Rose
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Adam Schenk
Charl Schwartzel
Adam Scott
Neal Shipley (A)
Vijay Singh
Cameron Smith
Jordan Spieth
Sepp Straka
Jasper Stubbs (A)
Nick Taylor
Sahith Theegala
Justin Thomas
Erik van Rooyen
Camilo Villegas
Bubba Watson
Mike Weir
Danny Willett
Gary Woodland
Tiger Woods
Cameron Young
Will Zalatoris

