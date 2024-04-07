Full field for 2024 Masters after Akshay Bhatia’s win at Valero Texas Open

A Tradition Unlike Any Other is here, and one of the young starts on the PGA TOUR dramatically got himself into the field for the 2024 Masters.
Akshay Bhatia’s playoff victory at the Valero Texas Open over Denny McCarthy got him into the field for the first major of the year at the last possible moment. It was the second TOUR victory for the 22-year-old, but his first in a full-field event which comes with the most coveted invitation in golf.
Tiger Woods will also look to complete a full 72-hole competitive tournament for the first time in over a year. The six-time Masters Champion is listed as part of the field, and has said he intends to put a peg in the ground on Thursday.
Here is the complete field for the 2024 Masters Tournament, beginning Thursday, April 11 at Augusta National Golf Club.
2024 Masters field
|Ludvig Åberg
|Byeong Hun An
|Akshay Bhatia
|Keegan Bradley
|Sam Burns
|Patrick Cantlay
|Wyndham Clark
|Eric Cole
|Corey Conners
|Fred Couples
|Cameron Davis
|Jason Day
|Bryson DeChambeau
|Santiago de la Fuente (A)
|Nick Dunlap
|Austin Eckroat
|Harris English
|Tony Finau
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Rickie Fowler
|Ryan Fox
|Sergio Garcia
|Lucas Glover
|Emiliano Grillo
|Adam Hadwin
|Stewart Hagestad (A)
|Brian Harman
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Russell Henley
|Ryo Hisatsune
|Lee Hodges
|Nicolai Højgaard
|Max Homa
|Viktor Hovland
|Sungjae Im
|Stephan Jaeger
|Dustin Johnson
|Zach Johnson
|Si Woo KimKOREA
|Tom KimKOREA
|Chris Kirk
|Kurt Kitayama
|Jake Knapp
|Brooks Koepka
|Christo Lamprecht (A)
|Min Woo Lee
|Luke List
|Shane Lowry
|Peter Malnati
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Denny McCarthy
|Rory McIlroy
|Adrian Meronk
|Phil Mickelson
|Taylor Moore
|Collin Morikawa
|Grayson Murray
|Joaquín Niemann
|José María Olazábal
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|Matthieu Pavon
|J.T. Poston
|Jon Rahm
|Patrick Reed
|Justin Rose
|Xander Schauffele
|Scottie Scheffler
|Adam Schenk
|Charl Schwartzel
|Adam Scott
|Neal Shipley (A)
|Vijay Singh
|Cameron Smith
|Jordan Spieth
|Sepp Straka
|Jasper Stubbs (A)
|Nick Taylor
|Sahith Theegala
|Justin Thomas
|Erik van Rooyen
|Camilo Villegas
|Bubba Watson
|Mike Weir
|Danny Willett
|Gary Woodland
|Tiger Woods
|Cameron Young
|Will Zalatoris