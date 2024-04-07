Full field for 2024 Masters after Akshay Bhatia’s win at Valero Texas Open

A Tradition Unlike Any Other is here, and one of the young starts on the PGA TOUR dramatically got himself into the field for the 2024 Masters.

Akshay Bhatia’s playoff victory at the Valero Texas Open over Denny McCarthy got him into the field for the first major of the year at the last possible moment. It was the second TOUR victory for the 22-year-old, but his first in a full-field event which comes with the most coveted invitation in golf.

Tiger Woods will also look to complete a full 72-hole competitive tournament for the first time in over a year. The six-time Masters Champion is listed as part of the field, and has said he intends to put a peg in the ground on Thursday.

Here is the complete field for the 2024 Masters Tournament, beginning Thursday, April 11 at Augusta National Golf Club.

2024 Masters field