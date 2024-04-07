South Carolina completes undefeated season, cementing payback as narrative for 2024 Women’s NCAA Tournament

The No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks have officially completed an undefeated 38-0 season, winning the 2024 title over the Iowa Hawkeyes to lift the program’s third national championship in an 87-75 win on Sunday afternoon in Cleveland, Ohio.

One season after seeing their then-undefeated campaign end at the hands of Caitlin Clark and Iowa, the Gamecocks have completed the payback narrative which was on display through the latter stages of this year’s women’s tournament.

Iowa was responsible for two of those big revenge games, taking down LSU and UConn to reach the national title game. The Hawkeyes saw their season end in the national championship last year at the hands of the Tigers, who were looking to become back-to-back champions. The two squads were placed in the same portion of the bracket and each delivered to set up what would be the highest-rated women’s basketball ever at the time. This time around Clark was more efficient in the matchup. She tallied 30 points and eight rebounds against LSU in last year’s title game but shot 40.9% from the floor and had six turnovers. In the revenge game, Clark went for 41 points and 12 assists on 44.8% shooting. She still had five turnovers but the overall game was much better.

Clark struggled in the Elite Eight in the first quarter against UConn, missing four of her five shots in the first quarter. The Hawkeyes were down double digits quickly and Clark was unable to find much space. She eventually did get going in the second quarter, mounting a comeback and eventually making enough plays late to give Iowa a 71-69 win.

The Hawkeyes lost to UConn in Clark’s first season in the Sweet 16, with Paige Bueckers and Aaliyah Edwards being part of that Huskies squad. And now, South Carolina has completed the triangle by getting a national title they probably should’ve gotten last season.

South Carolina closed as a 7-point favorite over Iowa at DraftKings Sportsbook, and entered the NCAA Tournament as a -115 favorite to cut down the nets. And their team made it look easy.