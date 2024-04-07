Will Stone Cold Steve Austin and John Cena show up for Wrestlemania 40 main event?

Night 2 of Wrestlemania 40 will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia tonight and anticipation mounts for the main event as Roman Reigns defends his title against Cody Rhodes for a second year in a row. The match will be wrestled under “Bloodline rules” and that opens the door for anyone to show up and interfere on behalf of both parties.

For the past few weeks, it has been heavily speculated that both Stone Cold Steve Austin and John Cena could make surprise appearances to assist Rhodes during the match. These rumors went into overdrive following the ending to the March 25 episode of Monday Night Raw a few weeks back. While The Rock was beating a bloodied up Rhodes outside, a production truck with Austin and Cena’s faces appeared in the background, sending this speculation into overdrive.

Two of The Rock’s ultimate rivals watching on pic.twitter.com/hk1CgO7amI — Wrestle Features (@WrestleFeatures) March 26, 2024

So will they appear in the main event tonight? It’s very possible!

From a storyline aspect, it would makes sense. Cena has plenty of history with the Bloodline as he faced the Rock in back-to-back Wrestlemania main events and has also feuded with Reigns multiple times in his career. He most recent match was a loss to Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel last November, so he has plenty of reason to want to see the Bloodline’s dominance come to an end. As for Austin, his biggest adversary other than Vince McMahon was The Rock, as the two fought each other at three different Wrestlemania’s. The “Texas Rattlesnack” coming out to even the odds against his old rival would also make sense.

While there is obviously no official confirmation that any of this will take place, the WWE may have dropped a few breadcrumbs. The Rock himself confirmed in last night’s post-show press conference that we can expect a few surprises and Triple H just tweeted out a video about the main event at precisely 3:16 p.m. ET.

We’re just going to have to wait and see what goes down in Philly this evening, but we’ll all be on alert for either Cena’s entrance horns blaring or the glass shattering at the Linc.