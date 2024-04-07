Best Caitlin Clark player props for Iowa vs. South Carolina in national championship game

The 2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball National Championship Game will be one that defines the legacy of Caitlin Clark on some level. Either the player that might be the best in the sport to ever step foot on the floor gets that elusive national title, or she heads to the WNBA with countless statistical records and plenty of conference championships, but not the one every player wants the most.

Sunday’s matchup between the No. 1 Iowa Hawkeyes and the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks will be one of the most-watched basketball games of the season. And all eyes will be on Clark, whose team enters as 6.5-point underdogs to the team they beat 77-73 in last year’s national semifinal.

South Carolina has lost just one game in two years, and this should make for a classic in Cleveland.

All odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Points: Over 32.5 -110, Under 32.5 -110

Clark has averaged 30.0 points per game in the NCAA Tournament, and 31.7 ppg for the 2023-24 season.

Rebounds: Over 7.5 -120, Under 7.5 +100

The Iowa star notionally listed as a guard averaged 7.3 rebounds per game this season, but is at 7.6 boards per contest during the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Three-pointers made: Over 5.5 -125, Under 5.5 +105

Clark’s made six or more three’s in 16 of 38 games played during the 2023-24 season.

Assists: Over 9.5 +105, Under 9.5 -125

While more known for leading the nation in scoring, Clark also leads the country in assists at 9.0 per contest. That has stepped up to 9.4 during the 2024 NCAA TOurnament.

Caitlin Clark 40+ Points and Iowa to Win: +1000

If you think the Hawkeyes can get over the line as underdogs today, it’s likely they do it through an unforgettable performance from their superstar. This might be a better bet than just taking Iowa to win on the moneyline at +225. if you think South Carolina’s game plan is to stop everyone else, and play Caitlin straight up without much defensive help. Clark had score 40 or more five times this season already.