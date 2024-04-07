How to watch the 2024 NCAA women’s basketball title game between Iowa and South Carolina

The NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament comes to an end on Sunday, April 7. It will be a battle between number one seeds as Iowa takes on South Carolina. The Hawkeyes are trying to send off star point guard Caitlin Clark with a national championship while the Gamecocks look to complete their undefeated season.

Tipoff from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio is set for 3 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN and ABC with a live stream available on ESPN+. The ABC broadcast will be a regular broadcast, while the ESPN broadcast will have basketball legends Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi providing live commentary during the game. They are usually joined by special guests, similar to how the Manning Cast runs during the NFL season.

South Carolina is the 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Gamecocks are the -278 moneyline favorite, while the Hawkeyes are installed as the +225 underdog. The point total is set at 160.5.

#1 Iowa vs. #1 South Carolina TV info

Date: Sunday, April 7

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC, ESPN

Live stream: ESPN+, WatchESPN

Point spread: South Carolina -6.5

Total: 160.5

Moneyline odds: South Carolina -278, Iowa +225