Pick on the Total for Astros-Rangers on April 7

The last time Ronel Blanco of the Houston Astros pitched, he hurled a no-hitter against the Toronto Blue Jays, his next challenge is pitching on the road against the Texas Rangers on Sunday Night Baseball.

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers (-115, 10.5)

The no-hitter Blanco threw was in just his eighth career start after a season ago, he spent time in the minor leagues and while at the big league level, split time in the Astros bullpen and starting rotation.

The starter’s role has treated Blanco the best thus far, posting a 3.83 ERA in starts compared to a 4.87 ERA out of the bullpen, but does need to clean up the 2.2 home runs and 4.5 walks per nine innings he is allowing in his starts.

Backing up Blanco is an Astros bullpen that was eighth in the league in ERA a season ago and in the offseason, fortified the ninth inning by acquiring All-Star Josh Hader.

The Rangers counter with Dane Dunning on the mound, who has had far more success at home than on the road since joining the organization. Dunning has a lifetime 3.73 ERA with 1.2 home runs and 2.7 walks per nine innings compared to a 4.70 road ERA with one home run and 3.8 walks allowed per nine innings away from home since the start of the 2021 season.

Both offense are are in the league’s top five in runs scored since the 2023 season began, but Houston is prone to slow starts, ranking 14th or lower in runs per game entering the month of May each of the past two seasons.

With the Rangers bullpen appearing much improved from when they were 24th in ERA a season ago, posting a 3.38 ERA entering Saturday night, Sunday Night Baseball will feature more pitching and less offense than many are expecting.

The Play: Astros vs. Rangers Under 10.5 Runs

