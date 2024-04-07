What changed this year for Purdue?

Purdue is one win away from making a first-round loss for a No. 1 seed look like a great omen for the following year.

In 2018, Virginia became the first ever top seed to lose to a No. 16 seed in the first round, and came back to win it all the following year. Last year, Purdue became the second-ever No. 1 seed to lose in the first round. So as they prepare to face UConn in the title game on Monday evening, the Boilermakers have the potential to make what was once a fluke start to look like a trend.

Is it causation or correlation? Or simply just an odd coincidence? Let’s see what changed for Purdue in the last 365 days.

How did the Boilermakers turn it around?

Purdue was forced to take a look inward after its early exit from the 2023 tournament. While they kept the same starting lineup for the most part between the two years, major changes demanded to be made heading into the 2023-24 season. One extremely visible difference popped up from the perimeter — the Boilermakers shot 32.2% from the three-point line in 2022-23, ranking outside the top 250 in perimeter percentage. In 2023-24, they shot up the rankings, and averaged 40.6% from the three — the second-best metric in the nation, behind only Kentucky.

Their shooting defense remained about the same, as did their rebound numbers. However, the three-point difference showed up in a big way in their offensive production. They averaged 10.8 more points per game this season than they did last season and became one of the top 10 scoring offenses in the nation with the increase.

While they still depend heavily on big man Zach Edey, who continued to refine his game from last season to this one, the key to Purdue’s improvement came from everyone else on the court. Three other players on the Boilermakers now average in the double digits in scoring — in 2022-23, Fletcher Loyer was the only non-Edey member of the team with that average, and he clocked in at 11 points per game.

Whether these changes will be enough to beat UConn remains to be seen. The Boilermakers enter as 6-point underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook. The national championship tips off at 9:20 p.m. ET on Monday, April 8.