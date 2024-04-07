Top MLB team stacks on DraftKings DFS for Sunday, April 7

The MLB is back with a loaded slate for Sunday, April 7. The day had 15 games scheduled, but the Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins series finale has been postponed due to rain. There is still 14 games for daily fantasy players to consider when setting their lineups. The main DFS slate at DraftKings DFS gives players 11 games to choose from that start at 1:35 p.m. ET.

Here are our favorite team stacks for Sunday’s action.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Sunday, April 7

Atlanta Braves vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Ronald Acuna Jr. ($6,500)

Matt Olson ($5,900)

Austin Riley ($5,600)

Ozzie Albies ($5,500)

I mean, how do you not pick the Braves in this series? Atlanta allowed three runs in the first inning of Game 1 and then six in the first of Game 2 and came away with a win in both. Arizona will start Ryne Nelson in the series finale. In his first appearance, he allowed four earned runs in just 2.2 innings.

The Braves are the -245 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Diamondbacks are the +200 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Aaron Judge ($6,200)

Juan Soto ($6,100)

Gleyber Torres ($4,600)

Anthony Rizzo ($4,200)

New York heads into this game with a 7-2 record and is coming off a 9-8 win in Game 2 of this AL East divisional series. The Yankees can win the series with a victory and have a great matchup to do so against Toronto starter Bowden Francis. He got rocked by the Houston Astros in his first start of the year, allowing seven earned runs on 10 hits in 5.1 innings of work.

The Yankees are the -162 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Blue Jays are installed as the +136 underdogs, and the run total is set at eight.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Seattle Mariners

Willson Contreras ($4,500)

Willy Adames ($4,200)

Sal Frelick ($3,500)

Oliver Dunn ($2,800)

The Brewers and the Mariners have split the first two games of this series with Milwaukee taking the first 6-5 and Seattle the second 5-3. Christian Yelich is notably out for this game with a day of rest. This will be a budget-friendly stack as the Brewers take on Seattle starter Emerson Hancock, who allowed three earned runs on four hits in his first start. Frelick and Dunn both went hitless on Saturday but should bounce back Sunday. Contreras and Adames are both hitting over .300 to begin the season.

The Brewers are the -135 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Mariners are the +114 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.