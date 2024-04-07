DraftKings Network’s Wrestlemania 40 Night 2 live reactions and review

Ladies and gentlemen, we’re in the end game. Night 2 of Wrestlemania 40 will come to you live from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia this evening, with the event kicking off at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock.

The main event of tonight’s show is one year in the making as for the second straight Wrestlemania, Roman Reigns will defend the undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes. This time, the match will be wrestled under “Bloodline Rules” as a result of Reigns and The Rock defeating Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the main event of last night’s show. Bloodline Rules means that anything goes, so we could one of the wildest and dramatic spectacles that we’ve ever seen.

Tonight’s card is relatively light because of this, but we should still get plenty of high stakes matchups. Just 24 hours after being speared through a ring barricade, Rollins will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre and CM Punk will be on commentary. We’ll also get Iyo Sky defending the WWE Women’s Championship against former Damage CTRL teammate Bayley and Logan Paul, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens will fight for the United States title in a triple threat match.

So strap in and keep checking back here as I offer my thoughts and reviews of the show below. We could be witnessing the end of one era in the WWE and the dawn of a new one.

