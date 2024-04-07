Let’s book the most ridiculous Wrestlemania 40 main event

Night 1 of WrestleMania 40 ended eerily similar to WrestleMania 39. Cody Rhodes was sitting in the middle of the ring with the out-of-focus image of The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns triumphantly making his way up the ramp. Reigns and “The Final Boss” The Rock defeated Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the main event on Saturday night, ensuring that Sunday’s title fight between Rhodes and Reigns would indeed be “Bloodline rules.”

At their core, Bloodline rules really just mean no disqualification. They allow the Bloodline to interfere as they please, but the same holds for any supporters of Rhodes. We never know what will happen with the booking — see Rhodes losing a year ago — and this stipulation means that anything could happen. During the WrestleMania Night 1 press conference, The Rock was asked if we should expect any surprises during the match, and while he wouldn’t elaborate, he said “yes” with a smile.

With how open-ended it could be, let’s have some fun and try to book the most ridiculous main event for Sunday night.

Who do you want to show up? Who has to be there?

Nick Simon, Staff Writer

I’ve been saying this for weeks, I need full anarchy here. If you’re introducing this Bloodline rules stipulation, you need to go crazy with it. We need everyone who is even tangentially related to this story showing up.

I need every single person part of the Anoa’i family tree showing up. Everyone. Solo Sikoa will be there, of course. It’s a given that the Usos will be there. But go all the way. We need Rikishi showing up for a dance segment. Let’s get Nia Jax and Naomi pulling up. Let’s get Jacob Fatu some burn. NXT general manager Ava can run down to help her dead. Hell, let’s get the ghost of Yokozuna haunting Cody in the middle of the match.

On the flip side, let’s get the ghosts of the Tribal Chief’s past running down to help Cody. Seth Rollins, of course, but let’s get new Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn hitting Reigns with a Helluva Kick. Kevin Owens and Randy Orton are just two of the many people that have been screwed by the Bloodline over the past four years, so they need to get involved. You really want to get into the Codyverse, have Brandi and their dog Pharaoh make a cameo appearance. Heck, convince Tony Khan to loan Dustin Rhodes for one night...although even that’s a stretch considering that Khan is now in full vendetta mode against CM Punk.

But you get the point, let’s get crazy with this. This needs to resemble the January 4, 1999 episode of Raw is War.

Teddy Ricketson, Staff Writer

I am nervous for speculating because it is starting to feel like the Royal Rumble where you start hoping wrestlers make surprise appearances and then feel let down because it doesn’t happen.

I really want Rikishi to show up. He obviously fits the criteria for The Bloodline, and the pop would be awesome. Outside of him coming down, there have been allusions to Stone Cold and John Cena coming in. Reigns has embraced the Thanos narrative, and Rhodes could have his version of the Avengers assembled ready to help out. If Rhodes wins, which he needs to, it could almost be a tribute to Reigns having all of his biggest opponents coming through to get their final licks in.

Also, Rhodes has consistently been shooting the WrestleMania sign, and the idea of anyone from the infamous Bullet Club showing up is awesome.

Who wins? How does that person win? Book the finish.

Nick Simon, Staff Writer

Cody Rhodes needs to end the night holding the title with the entire roster hoisting him on his shoulders like Bret Hart at Wrestlemania 10. To get there, you need all of the aforementioned parties interfering and brawling with each other around the ring. The Rock slips in the ring and puts Cody down with the Rock Bottom. As he’s setting up the People’s Elbow glass shatters oh my God, Stone Cold Steve Austin is here. That trailer teaser from Raw a few weeks back was true. He neutralizes Rock with a stunner, one in which Dwayne oversells like he always does.

You then repeat the sequence we got in last year’s ‘Mania main event, with multiple Cody partisans hitting Roman with their finishers. The difference this time is Jimmy Uso turning on Roman by planting him with a superkick. Rhodes hits one last emphatic Cross Rhodes and 1-2-3, we finally have a new champion. Hordes of people enter the ring to celebrate and Wrestlemania 40 goes off the air with a new champion. The reign is over.

Teddy Ricketson, Staff Writer

Cody wins. It needs to happen, has to happen. On the one hand, I want everyone that the Bloodline has screwed over to come through and get their revenge by hitting a signature on Reigns. Cody would then hit his finisher and get the three count. On the other, I really want The Rock to turn on Reigns, especially after the seeds were planted with his taking a spear. It would set up a match between them in the future, but may not feel like Rhodes finished his story. Either way, it would be an exciting finish, but I’m going with the Avengers initiative and Reigns’ biggest foes coming through to even the odds so that Rhodes can deal the final blow.