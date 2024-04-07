Cavaliers vs. Clippers pick against the spread, over/under for Sunday, April 7

The Cleveland Cavaliers (46-32) will complete the second game of a back-to-back set in southern California Sunday when they face the Los Angeles Clippers (49-28). The Cavaliers are coming off a loss to the Lakers, while the Clippers have won two in a row and are hoping to keep their automatic playoff berth. This is the second and final meeting between these teams with Cleveland winning the first game 118-108.

Cleveland will release an official injury report later, but Isaac Okoro and Dean Wade are likely to stay out. Donovan Mitchell’s status is up in the air on the back-to-back set. Kawhi Leonard remains out for the Clippers, while Daniel Theis is questionable.

The Clippers are 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook with the total sitting at 219. Los Angeles is -162 on the moneyline while Cleveland is +136.

Cavaliers vs. Clippers, 3:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers -3.5

The Cavaliers are 5-8-1 ATS on no rest this season and 8-13-1 ATS with a rest disadvantage. The Clippers are 12-5 ATS with a rest advantage, and have played well despite Leonard sitting out for a fourth straight game. Los Angeles is maintaining important breathing room to avoid the play-in zone, which would give Leonard some additional time to get healthy. Even though the Cavaliers have some offensive firepower, playing heavy minutes Saturday is going to take a toll. I like the Clippers to cover here as favorites and keep their winning streak going.

Over/Under: Under 219

Cleveland is actually 7-7 to the over on the second game of a back-to-back set, but 13-18 to the over after a loss. The Cavaliers, while trending to the under on the season, had gone over in six straight games prior to the under hitting in the last two. The Clippers are 16-20-1 to the over as the home team. Even though the last game between these teams went over this total, I think this game goes under.