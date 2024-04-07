 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cavaliers vs. Clippers pick against the spread, over/under for Sunday, April 7

We go over some of the best betting options for Sunday’s matchup between the Cavaliers and Clippers.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Los Angeles Clippers v Cleveland Cavaliers
Paul George of the LA Clippers shoots over Jarrett Allen of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on January 29, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Clippers 118-108.
Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers (46-32) will complete the second game of a back-to-back set in southern California Sunday when they face the Los Angeles Clippers (49-28). The Cavaliers are coming off a loss to the Lakers, while the Clippers have won two in a row and are hoping to keep their automatic playoff berth. This is the second and final meeting between these teams with Cleveland winning the first game 118-108.

Cleveland will release an official injury report later, but Isaac Okoro and Dean Wade are likely to stay out. Donovan Mitchell’s status is up in the air on the back-to-back set. Kawhi Leonard remains out for the Clippers, while Daniel Theis is questionable.

The Clippers are 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook with the total sitting at 219. Los Angeles is -162 on the moneyline while Cleveland is +136.

Cavaliers vs. Clippers, 3:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers -3.5

The Cavaliers are 5-8-1 ATS on no rest this season and 8-13-1 ATS with a rest disadvantage. The Clippers are 12-5 ATS with a rest advantage, and have played well despite Leonard sitting out for a fourth straight game. Los Angeles is maintaining important breathing room to avoid the play-in zone, which would give Leonard some additional time to get healthy. Even though the Cavaliers have some offensive firepower, playing heavy minutes Saturday is going to take a toll. I like the Clippers to cover here as favorites and keep their winning streak going.

Over/Under: Under 219

Cleveland is actually 7-7 to the over on the second game of a back-to-back set, but 13-18 to the over after a loss. The Cavaliers, while trending to the under on the season, had gone over in six straight games prior to the under hitting in the last two. The Clippers are 16-20-1 to the over as the home team. Even though the last game between these teams went over this total, I think this game goes under.

