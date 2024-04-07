NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Sunday, April 7

Of the 13 games on Sunday’s NBA schedule, nine are part of the main DFS slate at DraftKings. That still gives managers plenty of choices when it comes to finding quality options at a bargain price. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Brandin Podziemski, Warriors, $5,000

The Warriors rookie has exceeded all expectations this season, averaging 24.2 fantasy points per game. He gets an excellent matchup against the Jazz, who rank 30th in fantasy points allowed to opposing guards. Podziemski has gone for 25+ fantasy points in three of the last four games and with Stephen Curry out for Sunday’s contest, usage shouldn’t be an issue. I like him to deliver a strong outing at the value line.

Paul Reed, 76ers, $4,900

Reed logged 23 minutes in Saturday’s win over Memphis and should get more playing time in Sunday’s game against the Spurs. Even though Joel Embiid played only 23 minutes in the blowout Saturday, he’s unlikely to play both games of a back-to-back set. That means Reed should get the start and although he’s matching up with Victor Wembanyama, the numbers are somewhat favorable. The Spurs rank 17th in fantasy points allowed to centers, and Reed’s increased role will boost his production.

Lu Dort, Thunder, $4,600

After some lackluster play in the last week, Dort has come back to life with three straight games of 22+ fantasy points. He hit 37.5 fantasy points in a close loss to the 76ers and should continue to be a vital part of this Thunder offense. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander remains out and Jalen Williams is questionable, so there’s a possibility Dort sees some additional shots against the Hornets. Charlotte ranks 17th in fantasy points allowed to small forwards this season, setting up Dort for a nice showing Sunday evening.